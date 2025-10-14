‘Swicy’ Is In: Mars’ 2026 Flavor Innovations

Mars, maker of some of the world’s most iconic treats and snacks, is rolling out highly anticipated, on-trend innovations across its portfolio in 2026. The incoming offerings reimagine classic brands that consumers know and love through new and unexpected flavor profiles and formats, fueled by trending consumer preferences.

From expanding its freeze-dried offerings to leaning into sour and nostalgia, the latest products from Mars blend beloved classics with on-trend textures and bold flavors. Whether fans are looking for poppable bites or sweet-and-spicy (swicy) mashups, each innovation is backed by consumer insights and preferences and is sure to become your next must-have treat.

New Flavor 2026 innovations include:

M&M’S® Bakery Collection – Flavor Vote: M&M’S® is bringing back a fan favorite collaboration in 2026, M&M’S® Flavor Vote, featuring classic bakery-inspired flavors. The M&M’S® Bakery Collection includes Peanut Butter Cinnamon Roll, Cherry Chocolate Cupcake and Lemon Meringue Pie.

M&M'S® POP'd Caramel: The brand's first freeze-dried candy, M&M'S® POP'd Caramel delivers the classic caramel flavor fans love in a light, crispy and airy texture for a fun new way to snack.

M&M'S® Honey Roasted Peanut: The newest permanent addition to the lineup, M&M'S® Honey Roasted Peanut combines crunchy roasted peanuts and classic milk chocolate with a touch of honey sweetness.

SNICKERS® Xtreme: A returning fan favorite, SNICKERS® Xtreme is coming back to shelves to satisfy peanut lovers with more of what they love in every bite.

SNICKERS® Crunchy Peanut Butter Ice Cream Bar: Featuring everything fans know and love about original SNICKERS® Ice Cream Bars – 100% real peanut butter ice cream, crunchy peanuts, and smooth caramel covered in a delicious milk chocolatey shell – but with an explosion of peanuts both inside the ice cream and on top.

TWIX® Bits: The newest addition to the portfolio, offering fans a bite-sized twist on the brand's iconic bars. Featuring the classic cookie center with caramel essence and covered in milk chocolate, TWIX® Bits are the perfect poppable treat for TWIX® fans to enjoy on-the-go anywhere.

SKITTLES® Gummies Fuego: The brand's hottest gummy innovation yet, SKITTLES® Gummies Fuego features the classic chewy texture fans love with a bold "swicy" (sweet + spicy) flavor twist for an unexpectedly fiery treat.

STARBURST® Sour: Featuring the chewy consistency fans know from STARBURST®, but with a burst of tangy, tartness for a taste bud adventure that is Different Every Time.

LIFE SAVERS® Gummies X's and O's: These new soft and chewy gummies lean into the quest for fun and a classic game everyone loves – all with a twist on flavors through a brand-new mix: watermelon, blue raspberry, lime, pink punch and grape.

LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Fruit Rings: The gummy ring you know and love in new, playful shapes. LIFE SAVERS® Fruit Rings pack a punch of flavors, including strawberry, pineapple, blue raspberry, pear and lemon.

5 Evolution: The latest innovation from 5® gum, 5 Evolution delivers a bold flavor changing experience from tangy sour to luscious berry sweetness in every chew to stimulate your senses.

COMBOS® Garlic Parmesan: New COMBOS® Garlic Parmesan combines the taste of savory parmesan cheese with the sharp kick of garlic to add an explosion of flavor to your on-the-go lifestyle.

“Our iconic brands are always adapting. We carefully craft and deliver delicious treats to keep consumers and fans excited and buzzing about what’s next, and our new innovations reflect that,” said Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America. “Of course, we have more fun up our sleeves for the year ahead, but we’re looking forward to kicking off 2026 with a swicy start.”

First Bites at NACS Show Expo 2025

Mars is featuring several of its 2026 innovations and 2025 fan favorites at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show Expo this month in Chicago. Visitors to the Mars Wrigley booth (#S6531) can sample various products, including M&M’S® POP’D Caramel, M&M’S® Honey Roasted Peanut, SKITTLES® POP’d (now in Share Size), SKITTLES® Gummies Fuego, SNICKERS® Xtreme, TWIX® Snickerdoodle, LIFE SAVERS® X’s and O’s, COMBOS® Garlic Parmesan and RESPAWN by Razer™.

Mars Ice Cream is also celebrating the new SNICKERS® Crunchy Peanut Butter Ice Cream Bar at NACS. Mars holds the top selling frozen novelty items in c-stores with SNICKERS® and TWIX® Ice Cream Bars, and this latest innovation builds on the popularity of the Mars portfolio, with a new twist on an iconic treat.

“This new lineup is a testament to our commitment to deliver snacking experiences that fit into the fast-paced lives of today’s consumers,” said Tim Lebel, President of Sales, Mars Wrigley North America. “With convenience stores at the center of the snacking world, they remain a go-to destination for the Mars treats our fans crave.”