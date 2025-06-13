Southern California Grocery Workers Prepare to Strike Against Major Chains

Southern California grocery workers are preparing for unfair labor practice strikes against Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions after more than 45,000 union members authorized walkouts. The vote empowers their bargaining team to strike over what they claim are illegal labor violations by Kroger and Albertsons.

These grocery workers are demanding fair wages, adequate staffing, and better working conditions amid growing tensions at the bargaining table.

Practice Strikes Set to Begin in Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo

Southern California grocery workers from UFCW Local 770 will lead a “week of action” from June 16–20. Practice picket lines, sign-making sessions, and leadership training are planned across Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo counties.

“This fight isn’t just about us,” said Paszion Horner-Smith, a Vons employee. “It’s about every shopper dealing with long lines, empty shelves, and understaffing caused by corporate greed.”

Union leaders emphasized that store workers are prepared to escalate their action unless Kroger and Albertsons bargain in good faith.

Southern California Grocery Workers Say Staffing, Pay Are Critical Issues

For four months, supermarket employees have pushed for a new contract that addresses chronic understaffing, low wages, and rising healthcare costs. UFCW alleges that Kroger and Albertsons have engaged in illegal retaliation and surveillance.

“These companies are using intimidation instead of negotiation,” said the UFCW 770 bargaining team. “Southern California grocery workers are united, and we won’t accept a bad deal.”

Kroger claims its offer includes “market-leading wage increases” and substantial benefits. Albertsons says it is committed to negotiating a fair agreement for both workers and customers.

Related Article: Business Groups Push Congress to Boost Antitrust Enforcement Funding Read the Article

Nationwide Solidarity Among Store Workers Builds Momentum

Southern California grocery workers are part of a broader movement across multiple states. More than 100,000 unionized Kroger and Albertsons workers in California, Colorado, and Washington have authorized strikes. If coordinated, it could trigger the most significant grocery labor action in U.S. history.

“We are united from Seattle to Los Angeles,” said Shawn McGee, a Fred Meyer worker. “Southern California grocery workers are not alone — we all face the same disrespect.”

Shoppers Feel the Impact

Customer frustration is growing as grocery stores remain understaffed. Consumer Reports found Kroger overcharged customers by an average of 18.4%. A UFCW survey showed that customers are increasingly blaming poor service on reduced staff.

Southern California grocery workers say they are stretched thin and underpaid while profits soar.

Contract Expiration Heightens Pressure on Grocery Workers

The contract for 65,000 workers expired on March 2, 2025. It is the largest union grocery contract in the nation. Employees across Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Gelson’s, Stater Bros., and Super A are demanding living wages, affordable healthcare, pensions, and safe staffing levels.

Negotiations are set to resume June 25–27. Without a deal, Southern California grocery workers could strike at the height of the summer shopping season.