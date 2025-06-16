Purple Crow Opens New HQ, Celebrates Summer Food Show 2025

Hispanic food distribution company Purple Crow celebrated the official opening of its new 900,000-square-foot headquarters and logistics center on Wednesday, June 11. The following day, it held its first summer trade show at the new facility with record attendance by suppliers and grocery buyers.

This strategic move further positions the company as a leader in Hispanic food distribution by centralizing operations in the former Reynolds cigarette factory complex.

Abasto Media, a national trade publication dedicated to the Hispanic food and beverage industry, also moved its offices to the new facility, further strengthening the connection between the two companies.

New Headquarters and Promise of Growth

Located in Whitaker Park, in the heart of Winston-Salem, the modern infrastructure will further boost the distribution of Hispanic foods in ten states in the eastern United States, from Delaware to Alabama.

Local officials, led by Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines, the Mexican Consul General in North Carolina, Claudia Velasco Osorio, members of the company’s board of directors, special guests, employees, and the families of the company’s three founders—Dan, Nathaniel, and Phil Calhoun—attended the inauguration.

In his speech, Dan Calhoun, CEO of Purple Crow, recognized the value of Winston-Salem as a talent hub and emphasized that the new headquarters will consolidate logistics and distribution services.

“This isn’t just a ribbon-cutting—it’s a turning point,” said Dan Calhoun, CEO of Purple Crow. “We’re proud to celebrate with our community of vendors, customers, and employees who have made this incredible moment possible.”

Joining him on stage were members of the board of directors: Ken Langone, philanthropist and co-founder of The Home Depot; Thomas L. Teague, president and CEO of Salem Corporation; Carlos Evans, former executive vice president of Wells Fargo; Al Carey, executive chairman of Unifi, Inc. and former CEO of PepsiCo North America; and Steve Spinner, investor and advisor to emerging companies, celebrated the relaunch of an iconic space acquired to drive regional economic development.

Board of Directors Provide Key Support to Purple Crow

The renovation of the historic former Reynolds factory in Whitaker Park exemplifies a vision centered on transforming industrial legacies into engines of employment and community value.

During the grand opening, Rick Calabro, CEO of Purple Crow, highlighted the strong interaction between suppliers and buyers as a driver of mutual growth.

“The Best is Yet to Come”

“We are very grateful to our customers and thank them for entrusting us with their business. This is our new home, and it is certainly very important to us. We are here to serve you with greater passion, determination, and attention. So, thank you to all our customers and a special thank you to our employees,” said Calabro.

He emphasized the essential role played by the entire Purple Crow team. “The dedication, ethics, heart, sometimes adrenaline, and love they put into their work are the foundation of our business, much more than bricks and mortar. To our partners and suppliers, to every one of you, we are deeply grateful for your collaboration and for being here today, helping us celebrate. We have achieved so much thanks to the work we do together. And the best is yet to come because this is just the beginning, so buckle up.”

As part of the opening ceremony, representatives from R.J. Reynolds (RJR) presented the Purple Crow board of directors with the original shovel used to break ground on the plant in 1958, a symbolic gesture linking the site’s legacy with its role at the forefront of North Carolina’s economy.

Purple Crow’s First Summer Show at its New Facility

The day after the opening, on Thursday, June 12, Purple Crow hosted its first summer food show on its show floor dedicated exclusively to trade events. The show broke attendance records, with massive participation from Hispanic companies featuring extensive product catalogs—encompassing snacks, dairy, beverages, ingredients, and more—as well as hundreds of industry buyers and visitors.

While well-known brands presented innovations and forged business alliances, attendees noted that the spacious showroom facilitated spontaneous meetings, enabling deals to be closed on the spot.

The trade show atmosphere reflected energy, optimism, and a sense of community among exhibitors. Each presentation sought to showcase authentic products and foster effective networking.

Track Record and Leadership in Hispanic Food Distribution

Since its inception, Purple Crow has grown to become one of the leading suppliers of Hispanic products in the eastern United States.

Under the premise of “Fresh, Reliable Excellence,” the company serves more than 2,000 stores and food services, distinguishing itself by offering products with low minimum purchase requirements and fast next-day delivery.

This approach has fostered long-term relationships with suppliers in Mexico, Central America, and the southern United States.

Community Connection and Business Outreach

With a strong commitment to the community, Purple Crow maintains solid ties with the Hispanic community. The Consul General of Mexico expressed pride in the company’s role in facilitating access to traditional products and promoting job opportunities.

The company further strengthened its commitment by inviting local leaders and participants from the food sector, underscoring its active presence at trade shows and community events.

As the company expands its infrastructure and strengthens its commercial network, Winston-Salem is positioning itself as a strategic hub for the growth of the Hispanic food industry in the eastern United States.