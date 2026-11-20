Sedano’s holiday giving is growing this year, offering a model for independent grocers. The Hispanic chain is tailoring its 2026 Season of Giving to the families and neighborhoods it serves.

For the first time, more than 700 families will choose their own holiday protein. New this year, shopper donations will also reach food pantries at every Miami Dade College campus.

Sedano’s Supermarkets announced the expanded program Nov. 18 in a press release. The campaign runs through Dec. 25 across all 32 stores.

Giving Built Around Local Traditions

The new format starts with a simple idea: families celebrate differently. So, rather than handing out a standard turkey, Sedano’s pairs pantry staples with a store gift card.

Recipients can then buy a Thanksgiving turkey, a pork shoulder for pernil, or another family favorite.

“Every family celebrates the holidays differently. For some, it’s turkey. For others, it’s lechón on Nochebuena,” said Javier Herrán, chief marketing officer of Sedano’s Supermarkets.

That flexibility matters in a market where many shoppers celebrate Nochebuena on Dec. 24. It also keeps donated dollars inside Sedano’s own stores.

How Sedano’s Holiday Giving Stays Local

Beyond the menu, the program aims to keep help close to home. First, Sedano’s pairs each store with a nearby food pantry.

Shoppers can buy a ready-made $10 or $20 food bag at checkout. Those bags then go to families in the same neighborhood.

Second, the grocer relies on trusted local partners to reach recipients. More than 400 families in South Florida and 300 in Central Florida will benefit.

In South Florida, partners include Missionaries of Charity, Knights of Columbus, LABA Foundation and the Miami Marlins food distribution program. Meanwhile, the Orlando Police Department and the Hispanic Federation help identify families in Central Florida.

“Giving back has been part of who we are since 1962,” Herrán said. He added that the company wants help to stay “right here in the neighborhoods we serve.”

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Reaching Students for the First Time

The biggest addition targets a new audience: college students. Shopper donations will now support food pantries at all Miami Dade College campuses.

MDC opened its first student pantry at North Campus in 2013, the college has reported. By 2019, about 8,000 low-income students regularly used its eight campus pantries.

In January, Abasto reported that Sedano’s had already assisted MDC pantries in 2024. That support is now a formal part of Sedano’s holiday giving.

Last year, shoppers donated more than 900 bags through the in-store program, the company said.

Why the Timing Matters

Need remains high across Florida this season. About 650,000 people in Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida’s seven-county area are food insecure, WUSF reported.

At the same time, federal aid is shrinking. Nationwide, SNAP enrollment dropped by more than 4.5 million people from July 2025 to April 2026, News4Jax reported.

That backdrop makes Sedano’s holiday giving more relevant this year.

Stores as Gathering Places

Sedano’s also uses in-store events to connect with shoppers. Its Coral Gables store at 4803 SW Eighth St. will host the annual Turkey Call Contest.

Shoppers compete for the best gobble, and winners take home gift baskets. In Orlando, Sedano’s will serve a Thanksgiving-style dinner to 40 seniors from Senior First Center.

“Our stores are gathering places. That’s where our neighbors shop, catch up and celebrate,” said Pedro Mesa, director of community affairs.

Additionally, Sedano’s joins CAMACOL, the Latin Chamber of Commerce of the U.S., on Dec. 2. The group’s annual holiday food basket drive aims to feed more than 750 families. This year marks Sedano’s 26th year supporting the effort.

The chain will also attend the Hialeah Snow Blast on Dec. 5. Plus, it will surprise random shoppers at checkout with $100 gift cards.

Lessons for Independent Grocers

Sedano’s approach offers several takeaways for independent supermarkets.

Match giving to local traditions. Cultural relevance makes donations more useful.

Cultural relevance makes donations more useful. Keep help in the neighborhood. Store-level pantry pairings show shoppers where their money goes.

Store-level pantry pairings show shoppers where their money goes. Work through trusted partners. Schools, churches and civic groups know which families need help.

Schools, churches and civic groups know which families need help. Show up in person. Contests, dinners and local events turn stores into community hubs.

Earlier this year, Mesa told Abasto that community support builds customer loyalty. For independents competing with national chains, that loyalty is hard to replicate.

Founded in 1962 by the Herrán and Guerra families, Sedano’s operates 32 stores and employs more than 3,000 people. Its stores serve Miami-Dade, Broward, Orange, and Osceola counties.

Ultimately, Sedano’s holiday giving shows how a local grocer can grow without losing its neighborhood focus.