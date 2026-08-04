Save A Lot y Mas to Open Second St. Louis Store

Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the U.S., and Leevers Supermarkets announced the opening of its second Save A Lot y Mas in the St. Louis area. Located at 3427 S. Jefferson, in the Gravois Park neighborhood of St. Louis, Missouri, the store builds on the core Save A Lot concept, offering an expanded selection of fresh Hispanic produce, specialty meats and bakery items designed to deliver both cultural relevance and everyday value.

This new concept builds on an existing Overland, Mo, store located at 9430 Midland Blvd and two in Colorado.

“Seeing the Save A Lot y Mas footprint expand into more St. Louis-area neighborhoods continues to demonstrate our commitment to delivering quality, culturally meaningful grocery experiences at affordable prices,” said Bill Mayo, Save A Lot Chief Executive Officer. “We are continually working to meet the needs of today’s shopper and this enhanced product offering and store format show that we are listening and meeting customer needs and preferences.”

Save a Lot y Mas and Save a Lot Ahorra Mucho concepts

This store concept is the next iteration in a continuing collaboration between Save A Lot and Leevers to serve the Hispanic community better and follows the introduction of the Ahorra Mucho store format in Aurora, Colo. Save A Lot y Mas incorporates learnings from Ahorra Mucho and blends those best practices within the successful value-driven Save A Lot platform customers know and love. Initial concept features include an enhanced and diverse produce assortment, a curated meat selection with popular cuts and ready-to-cook marinated options, and partnerships with local bakeries to offer fresh-baked sweet breads and other authentic bakery options.

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Save A Lot y Mas also introduced updated graphics and advertising designed to better connect with Spanish-speaking shoppers. In-store signage, digital promotions, and overall marketing materials will prominently feature Spanish.

“Save A Lot y Mas is part of our ongoing concept development efforts to better meet the needs of Hispanic shoppers,” said Jon Koontz, Chief Operating Officer at Leevers Supermarkets. “We’re excited to bring these offerings to the vibrant Gravois Park neighborhood. Using what we’ve learned in Overland and our locations in Colorado, we hope to be able to bring insights about how best to serve this growing customer base to the broader Save A Lot network.”

To celebrate the opening, the store will host a grand opening on August 5 in the store parking lot, beginning at 8 a.m. CT, with the first 100 customers receiving a pre-packaged bag of groceries. Families of all ages can enjoy a bounce house, cotton candy machine, and plenty of other fun activities. Community members and shoppers, alongside representatives from the St. Louis Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.