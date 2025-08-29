Retail Trends Reshaping the Produce Industry Ahead of IFPA Global Show

As the IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show approaches in Anaheim, three major forces are reshaping the produce industry and how suppliers and retailers compete. Category Partners, a research and analytics firm specializing in food categories, released insights this week outlining the retail trends reshaping produce industry strategies and relationships.

The company emphasizes that inflation, consumer skepticism, and evolving expectations are demanding sharper execution. According to CEO Tom Barnes, companies that lead with insights rather than reaction will secure long-term advantage.

“This isn’t just a time of change, it’s a moment to rethink how we connect with consumers and buyers,” Barnes said. “The companies that will win are those using and interpreting the data to look forward.”

Efficiency Becomes a Selling Point

The first of the retail trends reshaping the produce industry is the rise of operational efficiency as a key differentiator in the retail sector.

Retailers now prioritize suppliers who can guarantee consistent availability, transparent supply chains, and reliable logistics. As expectations rise, efficiency becomes just as critical as product quality. Moreover, suppliers with a proven record of execution stand out in a crowded market.

To help suppliers strengthen their standing, Category Partners integrates field-level, logistics, and financial data into dashboards. These tools highlight efficiencies, measure performance, and provide retailers with clear proof of value. As a result, suppliers position themselves as strategic partners rather than commodity providers.

Shoppers Demand Meaning Behind Labels

The second trend reshaping the produce industry is the consumer push for authenticity.

Shoppers continue to notice claims such as “organic” or “sustainable,” yet they no longer accept them at face value. Instead, they demand proof, transparency, and meaning. Consequently, buzzwords alone no longer justify higher prices or inspire lasting loyalty.

To navigate this challenge, Category Partners conducts custom research through surveys, focus groups, and consumer testing. This approach helps suppliers understand which messages resonate and which ones risk being dismissed. With these insights, brands can substantiate claims with credible evidence and connect with consumers in more meaningful ways.

Related Article: The 2025 IFPA Global Show: Keynote Speakers Revealed! Read the Article

Retailers Elevate Expectations on Partnerships

The third of the retail trends reshaping the produce industry highlights a shift in the relationships between retailers and suppliers.

Buyers are increasingly expecting suppliers to provide insights and shared strategies, not just competitive pricing. Furthermore, they are making sharper distinctions between vendors and true partners.

Retailers seek collaborators who arrive prepared with data, category-specific insights, and actionable solutions that align with their shared goals.

Category Partners helps clients meet these expectations by delivering detailed analytics and market research. With stronger preparation, suppliers can demonstrate reliability and alignment, ultimately building trust and long-term growth opportunities.

Implications for Produce Suppliers

Taken together, these retail trends reshaping the produce industry point to a clear takeaway: thriving in fresh produce requires more than traditional selling. Operational excellence, meaningful consumer communication, and strategic partnerships now define success.

With precision analytics and category expertise, Category Partners equips suppliers to stay relevant and resilient. As Barnes explained, “Providing better insights to drive retailer decision-making extends a supplier’s value beyond product and price.”

IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show Provides the Stage

The IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show in Anaheim will serve as a platform for these conversations. Category Partners leadership will attend the event, hosting meetings with suppliers, marketers, and retailers who want to apply these insights.

Attendees are encouraged to connect with the firm to explore strategies for shopper engagement, optimization, and data-backed storytelling. In this way, IFPA Global becomes more than a showcase—it is a hub for charting the future of fresh food retail.

The industry faces undeniable pressure, yet the retail trends reshaping the produce industry offer suppliers a roadmap for adaptation. By focusing on efficiency, authenticity, and stronger retail relationships, companies can meet new demands with confidence.

Ultimately, those who embrace data-driven strategies will not only withstand disruption but also shape the next chapter of growth across the fresh produce market.