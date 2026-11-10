Purple Crow’s Fall 2026 Food Show Sets New Records

Despite a challenging economic climate and continued pressures on businesses and consumers, Purple Crow has once again set new records in attendance and sales at its annual Food Show Fall 2026, demonstrating the strength of the company’s partnerships and the loyalty of its customers.

For Purple Crow executive Rick Calabro, the event’s success is about much more than breaking records. It reflects the relationships, shared values, and sense of community that have helped the company grow over the years.

“Considering the economic environment we’re operating in, we’re extremely pleased with this year’s results,” Calabro said. “Breaking another record in attendance and sales is certainly something to celebrate. But I believe the real story behind our success is the tremendous support we receive from our vendors and customer partners. They’re the ones who make this possible, and we’re incredibly grateful for their continued trust and loyalty.”



More than a Food Show

Over the years, Purple Crow’s Food Shows have evolved into much more than traditional business events. They have become an opportunity for vendors, customers, and employees to come together, discover new products, explore business opportunities, and, perhaps most importantly, strengthen relationships.

“For me personally, this is one of the most enjoyable events of the year,” Calabro shared. “I genuinely look forward to reconnecting with our vendors and customers. In the day-to-day demands of running a business, we don’t always have the opportunity to spend quality time together. The Food Show gives us a chance to catch up, share stories, exchange ideas, and enjoy each other’s company. Many of these partners have been with us for years, some for decades, and what began as business relationships has developed into genuine friendships. That’s something I deeply value.”

That emphasis on relationships is closely tied to Purple Crow’s four core values: Faith, Family, Food, and Fun. According to Calabro, these values aren’t simply words that define the company’s culture; they are principles reflected in how Purple Crow conducts business and treats people.

“Faith reminds us to be grateful for the opportunities and blessings we’ve received. Family represents the importance of caring for one another, whether it’s our employees, customers, or vendors. Food brings us all together and, of course, is the foundation of our business. And Fun? Well, we believe that while business is serious, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with enjoying what we do and the people we do it with.”

Calabro believes the annual Food Show is perhaps one of the best examples of those values coming together.

“When you walk through the show and see people doing business, laughing, reconnecting with old friends, and building new relationships, you realize that all four of our values are present. That’s the kind of environment we want to create. We want people to enjoy doing business with Purple Crow.”

While the record-breaking attendance and sales highlight the event’s commercial success, Calabro is also quick to recognize the Purple Crow team’s dedication.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our people. The planning, coordination, and hard work that go into putting together an event of this magnitude are extraordinary. Their professionalism, camaraderie, and can-do attitude are second to none. I thank God for the success of our company and recognize that so much of what we’ve accomplished has been made possible through the dedication of our employees and the support of our business partners.”

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What is ahead

Looking ahead, Calabro remains optimistic about Purple Crow’s future, even as the food distribution industry continues to navigate economic uncertainty and changing market conditions.

“Challenges are always going to be part of doing business. What gives me confidence is the quality of the people we surround ourselves with and the strength of the relationships we’ve built over time. When you have great employees, loyal customers, and committed vendors working together, there’s very little you can’t accomplish.”

For Calabro, the message from another successful Food Show is one of gratitude.

He concluded with a heartfelt message to everyone who contributed to the event.

“To all our vendors, customers, and the entire Purple Crow family, thank you. Thank you for your trust, your friendship, and for being part of our journey. We’re truly blessed and privileged to have such wonderful people alongside us. This success belongs to all of you.”