Nostalgia and Connection Drive Holiday Snacking Trends in the U.S.

Holiday memories shape how Americans snack, with nostalgia, family traditions, and emotional connections driving stronger seasonal demand, according to Mondelēz International’s State of Snacking™ 2024 report. Developed with The Harris Poll, the global survey reveals that as consumers head into the holidays, comfort and connection remain central to holiday snacking trends in the U.S.

More than three-quarters of American adults said they associate their favorite snacks with childhood memories, while 73% agree that specific snacks have been passed down through generations.

“Snacking is about more than satisfying a craving – it’s about tapping into cherished memories and forging deeper connections, particularly during the holiday season,” said Melissa Davies, Senior Manager, Global Insights & Trendspotting at Mondelēz International. “Whether it’s recreating childhood memories or establishing new rituals, snacks play a central role in celebrating the holidays and strengthening bonds.”

Holiday Nostalgia Shapes U.S. Snack Choices

The survey found that 77% of U.S. consumers feel nostalgic when eating snacks from childhood, underscoring the emotional role that food plays during festive periods. Those nostalgic moments have become a commercial driver, as brands look to reintroduce classic products and limited-edition holiday flavors to capture the sentimental shopper.

Across generations, snacks have become cultural symbols that transcend age and background. Three in four Americans share their favorite childhood snacks with others, and the majority say they seek those same brands when visiting family homes. These behaviors, Mondelēz noted, illustrate the enduring connection between identity, comfort, and consumption.

Year-Over-Year Growth in Snacking Frequency

The 2024 State of Snacking report shows that 91% of global consumers eat at least one snack daily, with 63% consuming two or more. In the U.S., snack frequency has continued to rise, particularly among younger generations.

Compared with 2023, 65% of Gen Z and Millennials report snacking more often, up from 59% the previous year. Afternoon and evening snacking have seen the sharpest gains, as 81% of North American consumers say they rely on snacks to “get through the day” or as a small indulgence.

Consumers also express stronger emotional ties to their favorite treats. Nearly two-thirds say snacking improves their mood, and 76% describe it as self-care. These figures highlight how holiday snacking serves both a social and emotional purpose, particularly in uncertain economic times.

Indulgence Remains Essential During the Holidays

Americans continue to balance mindful eating with moments of indulgence. The survey found that 87% of consumers agree life is more fun with a bit of indulgence, a sentiment up five points from 2023.

While health awareness remains high, consumers are shifting from restriction to moderation. 78% say they prioritize quality ingredients over calorie counts, and 74% prefer snacks with higher nutritional value. This evolution reflects a broader move toward balance—one that allows for holiday enjoyment without guilt.

Chocolate, cookies, and other nostalgic sweets continue to dominate holiday baskets. The study reports that 73% of consumers “can’t imagine a world without chocolate,” underscoring its enduring status as a seasonal staple.

What Retailers Can Learn from Holiday Snacking Trends

For manufacturers and retailers, these insights point to a clear opportunity: leverage nostalgia and emotional connection in holiday campaigns. Reintroducing retro packaging, reviving legacy flavors, and highlighting shared family experiences can resonate with consumers seeking comfort during the festive season.

The survey also signals that social media is reshaping snack discovery. Sixty percent of global consumers—and nearly three-quarters of younger Americans—say platforms like Instagram and TikTok inspire them to try new snacks. This digital influence creates new opportunities for limited-time holiday launches and targeted storytelling.

A Season of Memory and Market Momentum

Mondelēz’s data underscores that holiday snacking trends in the U.S. are driven by more than flavor. They’re about memory, meaning, and moments shared with others. As Davies put it, “Snacks connect people across generations. During the holidays, they remind us of where we came from—and bring us closer to one another.”

With nostalgic flavors making a comeback and consumers embracing both indulgence and mindfulness, this holiday season promises to be a strong one for the snacking industry.