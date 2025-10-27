Ahold Delhaize to Build $860 Million Burlington Distribution Center

A $860 million investment will fund the construction of a state-of-the-art Ahold Delhaize USA Burlington distribution center, designed to expand logistics capacity and create more than 500 jobs in North Carolina.

Developed by ADUSA Distribution and ADUSA Transportation, the project will strengthen the retailer’s East Coast logistics network, which supports grocery brands such as Food Lion. The 1-million-square-foot facility will distribute fresh and frozen products to stores across the region.

Investment Strengthens Food Lion’s Growth

The company said the Ahold Delhaize USA Burlington distribution center reflects its long-term commitment to serving customers and supporting Food Lion’s continued growth in the state.

“The investment into this facility is an investment into the customers who trust our brands to nourish their families,” said JJ Fleeman, CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA. “Through the new distribution center, ADUSA Distribution and ADUSA Transportation will expand their capacity to support Food Lion’s growth in the state, along with bringing new jobs.”

Construction is set to begin in 2026, with operations starting in 2029. Once fully operational, the facility will employ more than 500 associates, providing new opportunities throughout Guilford County.

Automation to Drive Efficiency

The Ahold Delhaize USA Burlington distribution center will leverage advanced automation and logistics systems to improve speed and accuracy across the company’s supply chain. ADUSA Distribution and ADUSA Transportation currently manage one of the East Coast’s largest fleets, with more than 8,000 assets traveling roughly 125 million miles annually.

“At ADUSA Distribution and ADUSA Transportation, we pride ourselves on being an employer of choice and providing excellent service for the grocery brands we support,” said Sanja Krajnovic, Chief Supply Chain Officer and Executive Vice President. “We appreciate the support of the City of Burlington, Guilford County, and the State of North Carolina as we expand our operations.”

The Burlington facility will join three existing distribution centers in Salisbury, Butner, and Dunn, reinforcing Ahold Delhaize USA’s leadership in regional logistics.

Economic Boost for Guilford County

The $860 million project will inject significant economic activity into Burlington and the surrounding area. Officials said the development will create both direct and indirect jobs, benefiting construction workers, logistics providers, and local businesses.

The Ahold Delhaize USA Burlington distribution center highlights the company’s deep roots in North Carolina, where it has operated for more than 65 years. The project’s long-term impact is expected to attract additional suppliers and infrastructure investment to the region.

Expanding East Coast Operations

Ahold Delhaize USA operates five major grocery brands — Food Lion, Stop & Shop, Giant Food, The Giant Company, and Hannaford — serving millions of customers weekly. Food Lion, headquartered in Salisbury, N.C., has achieved more than 50 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth.

The Ahold Delhaize USA Burlington distribution center will enhance Food Lion’s supply chain resilience and help sustain that growth. The company also plans to integrate sustainability features into the facility’s design, aligning with its goal of reducing waste and emissions across its distribution network.

By combining cutting-edge automation with local job creation, Ahold Delhaize USA continues to reinforce its position as one of the nation’s most forward-thinking grocery leaders.