Heritage Grocers & Ria Join for Money Transfer

Heritage Grocers Group, one of the leading Hispanic food retailers in the country, has partnered with Ria Money Transfer, a global leader in the cross-border money transfer industry and business segment of Euronet Worldwide, Inc., to bring an improved money transfer experience to customers across its portfolio companies, Cardenas Markets and Los Altos Ranch Markets. The partnership also expands existing services from select El Rancho Supermercado locations to the entire chain.

This initiative reflects Heritage’s commitment to meeting the needs of the diverse communities it serves. Many of Heritage’s customers maintain strong ties to loved ones abroad, and this enhanced offering ensures they can continue sending money, affordably and conveniently, from a trusted and familiar setting.



“Our collaboration with HGG reflects on our shared commitment to empower customers with reliable solutions that meet their everyday needs,” said Rosario Escarpita, Ria’s SVP & Managing Director Americas. “We are proud to combine our convenient and trusted service, as well as our extensive network reach, with HGG’s deep community presence and genuine care and connection with their customers. Together, we are making it easier for families to stay connected.”

“This partnership is rooted in trust and connection,” said Matthew Holt, Chief Financial Officer at Heritage Grocers Group. “Our customers rely on us not just for groceries, but for dependable services that support their families and loved ones. By offering money transfers through Ria, we’re deepening that relationship and making it easier for them to care for loved ones here and abroad.”

Customers who choose Ria will receive 50% off their first transfer fee, 75% off their second, and 100% off their third.