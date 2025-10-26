10 Keys to Selling to Hispanics in the United States

Hispanics in the U.S. are an unstoppable community. They’re not only growing rapidly and showcasing incredible diversity but also hold substantial purchasing power.

Their influence is vital, and in fact, they significantly drive the country’s overall economy. To win over this large audience, it’s not enough to simply sell good products or services.

The key lies in understanding their culture, values, and how they prefer to shop. This is a young consumer population from many different countries, highly connected online.

That means they get informed, communicate, and shop mainly through social media. They respond well to innovative strategies and creative messages.

But above all, they expect authentic communication where inclusion has real value and their cultural identity is honored. Here are 10 keys to marketing to them:

1. Hispanics in the U.S. have over $2 trillion in purchasing power

Selling to Hispanics in the United States is a unique opportunity for brands because of their high buying capacity. In 2020, they contributed nearly 13% of the nation’s GDP, according to eMarketer.

Since 2010, the economic growth generated by this population has been 2.6 times higher than that of non-Latinos. The result? Greater strength and progress for the U.S. economy.

This justifies why any company should confidently invest and create premium offers tailored to this segment.

It also enables them to diversify income sources and make local and national businesses more profitable.

Furthermore, e-commerce platforms can adjust pricing, deals, and the overall shopping experience.

Hispanics in the U.S. don’t just spend on basic consumption; they invest in key areas such as education, housing, technology, and entertainment—reaffirming their role as a major economic driver.

2. The average age of Hispanics is 30 years old

The Hispanic audience is a young, energetic demographic with a long consumer life ahead. That youth directly influences buying decisions and marketing trends.

Being mostly under 30, they’re quick to adopt new technologies and eager to try new fashions, products, and experiences.

They are heavy digital users, constantly exploring innovative ways to shop—favoring products that fit their personal style.

Knowing the audience’s average age helps define how to sell to Hispanics in the U.S. It allows brands to craft content that connects with their emotions and ambitions.

It also helps identify cultural preferences and interests, ensuring campaigns are relevant and focused on what truly matters to this young generation.

3. They lead the growth of e-commerce

Hispanics in the U.S. have become key players in the online shopping market. In fact, they are driving much of the country’s e-commerce growth.

When shopping online, their top priorities are clear: fast and convenient processes. That’s why they expect digital platforms to deliver seamless and efficient experiences.

Because they’ve quickly adopted new technologies, they are more open to online deals, discounts, and interactive shopping experiences.

These consumers also value the safety of their online transactions—brands that inspire confidence earn their loyalty.

Understanding their e-commerce behavior helps create user-friendly websites, effective campaigns, and precisely targeted ads.

4. A diverse and multilingual community

The Hispanic population is anything but uniform. It includes people from a stunning range of countries, cultures, and educational backgrounds—demanding a nuanced marketing approach.

They don’t just speak Spanish or English, nor a single dialect. Many are fluent in both languages, allowing brands to connect in whichever resonates best.

This cultural blend shapes their product preferences and shopping habits. Understanding that complexity is vital to knowing how to sell to Hispanics in the U.S.

It helps design campaigns that feel genuine and relevant to each subgroup, ensuring highly targeted and impactful messaging.

Communication must avoid generalizations, offering inclusive and respectful messages. Brands that adapt to this diversity build lasting relationships.

5. Hispanics in the U.S. are active social media users

The Hispanic community doesn’t just have social media accounts—they spend a significant amount of time on them, especially on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

These platforms are where they consume most of their content and interact with brands, making them essential marketing channels.

Whether through engaging posts, targeted ads, or interactive promotions, each approach can deliver strong results.

Because Hispanics readily share their opinions, social media becomes a powerful channel for brand exposure. If they like (or dislike) a product or service, they’ll post about it immediately.

This allows brands to measure campaign effectiveness, gain feedback for improvement, and build engagement that turns into loyal customers.

6. Traditional marketing strategies still work

Although Hispanics dominate the digital space, traditional tactics remain powerful tools to reach them — such as ads in newspapers, TV, radio, and participation in community events.

These methods complement online marketing efforts and enhance brand visibility. Many appreciate the sense of familiarity and trust these channels create.

That’s why an omnichannel strategy — integrating both traditional and digital marketing — is ideal. It helps reach older age groups with different consumption habits.

The key is to adapt communication, from language to messaging and media, depending on the audience. Examples include sponsoring events, attending fairs, or using outdoor advertising.

These actions ensure brand exposure and familiarity within the non-Latino community. Combined with digital marketing, they provide complete coverage.

7. The Hispanic community values authenticity

Undeniable honesty is the foundation for successfully selling to Hispanics in the U.S. They value authenticity above all when choosing products or brands.

They want genuine communication and proof that brands understand their lifestyle, culture, and traditions. Ignoring this can quickly lead to rejection.

Sharing true stories, customer experiences, and transparent values deepens the emotional connection. Being authentic also means embracing their identity.

To build long-term trust and loyalty, brands must be open, ethical, and socially responsible. Satisfied buyers will then start recommending them.

Genuine messages inspire people to comment, share on social media, and attend sponsored events. In a crowded market, authenticity makes a huge difference.

8. Interaction on social media

Constant activity on these platforms makes them the perfect space for brand–audience dialogue. It allows companies to connect more closely and build stronger relationships.

Every interaction—comments, shared posts, and likes—provides valuable insights for selling to Hispanics in the U.S. These aren’t superficial metrics but key data on tastes, opinions, and habits.

With this feedback, brands can refine and improve their campaigns.

In these digital spaces, playful and direct strategies work best to boost engagement—such as contests, challenges, and promotional activities.

Capturing attention with compelling images and videos on relevant topics is highly effective. Posting at the right times further helps attract new customers.

9. Avoid generalizations and stereotypes in your campaign

To communicate successfully with the Hispanic community, brands must approach them with respect and intelligence. That means recognizing and celebrating their diversity.

Stereotypical campaigns don’t attract— they often create a negative impact, signaling that the brand didn’t take the time to truly understand its audience.

Within this community, each subgroup has its own priorities, preferences, and values, which influence purchasing decisions. Overlooking these differences is a mistake.

Companies must research and listen before crafting their message, ensuring it’s relevant to each audience segment.

By personalizing advertising content and respecting diversity, brands make their campaigns more credible and relatable—leading to greater marketing success.

10. Hire a Hispanic marketing team

It’s essential to work with professionals who are Hispanic or have deep experience with the community. Their understanding allows for more authentic and precise advertising.

A specialized team knows exactly what kind of content to create for this audience—improving production, segmentation, and online platform selection.

They can also better analyze trends and shopping behaviors unique to this market. Moreover, including Hispanic talent adds credibility to the brand.

Beyond improving audience connection, they design creative, tailored strategies for the Hispanic market. The result: fewer errors and more successful campaigns.

Ultimately, having experts with native knowledge allows faster campaign adjustments, stronger customer relationships, and better long-term outcomes.

Are Hispanics in the U.S. Changing the Way Marketing Works in America?

Hispanics in the U.S. are no longer a minority demographic. They’ve become a powerful force that’s reshaping the rules of the American market.

According to The Financial Brand, they currently make up more than one-fifth (20%) of the U.S. population — and this number is expected to keep growing over the next five years.

But their influence goes far beyond population growth. It’s driven by their strong purchasing power and their highly active presence across digital environments.

For marketers, this is a segment that simply can’t be ignored. Because Hispanics are mobile-first and culturally diverse, they demand creative, customized strategies that deliver the authenticity they value most.

Discover how they’re transforming the landscape — and how to effectively sell to Hispanics in the United States.

Mobile-Centered Approach

The Hispanic population uses mobile phones for nearly all digital activities — from browsing the web to shopping and managing finances.

This requires brands to adopt a mobile-first mindset as a strategic priority — designing content and communication with mobile users in mind.

Data from The Financial Brand shows that Hispanic households are leading the way, adopting home mobile internet services faster than non-Latino households.

Meanwhile, traditional television is losing relevance within this group: 79% of Hispanic adults watch less than one hour of live programming per day.

Brands must adapt to this behavior by changing how they deliver messages and services — even in sectors like banking, which must now be simple and accessible via mobile platforms.

More Time Spent on Social Media and Web Browsing

Hispanics are a highly digital and socially active group. Every week, they spend between one and five hours consuming content on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Their activity doesn’t stop there — it extends to video streaming channels, with YouTube being the most dominant. This creates major advertising opportunities for brands.

Businesses can invest in these spaces to sell to Hispanics in the U.S., ensuring all content is mobile-optimized — from eye-catching ads to sponsored materials.

By addressing topics that resonate with this audience and maintaining transparent, engaging messages, brands can capture both their attention and long-term loyalty.

The Hispanic Market Keeps Growing

This consumer segment has seen remarkable growth, accounting for more than 62% of the total U.S. population increase since 2010 — a major challenge and opportunity for e-commerce.

According to The Financial Brand, the Hispanic population has nearly doubled in size and is projected to grow by another 7.4 million people by 2030.

Their income levels are also on the rise, with households earning over $200,000 expected to grow by 10% in just one year.

This demographic and economic expansion makes the Hispanic market a top priority for companies aiming to succeed in the U.S.

The key for brands is to take the community’s unique needs seriously and tailor their strategies accordingly. Doing so unlocks their full potential — and ensures lasting business growth.