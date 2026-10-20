NGA Study Highlights Independent Grocer Strengths

A new national study from the National Grocers Association (NGA) and The Feedback Group finds that independent grocers hold a distinct competitive advantage in customer service, community engagement and locally sourced products, while identifying opportunities to strengthen their digital capabilities and communicate greater value to shoppers.

What Shoppers Want 2026: Independent Grocers’ Competitive Edge, based on a survey of 5,000 U.S. supermarket shoppers, found that 60% of shoppers visit independent grocery stores at least occasionally, underscoring their important role in the grocery marketplace.

The research highlights several key findings:

Local connections drive shopper preference: Shoppers cite personal and friendly service (54%), community support (51%), fresh food quality (48%) and local products (47%) as leading reasons for choosing independent grocers.

Digital opportunities are significant: While 57% of independent grocery shoppers have purchased groceries online recently, only 59% report that their primary store offers online ordering, compared to 85% of chain stores.

Loyalty programs offer growth potential: Just 56% of independent grocery shoppers are enrolled in loyalty programs, compared to 81% of chain shoppers, despite strong interest in personalized savings and digital coupons.

Fresh and prepared foods stand out: Independent grocery shoppers recognize the value and healthfulness of prepared foods, creating opportunities to expand culinary inspiration and convenient meal solutions.

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“Independent grocers have long understood that their greatest competitive advantage is the relationships they build with their customers and communities. Now, we have the data to reinforce that,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA President and CEO. “This research demonstrates that shoppers value the personalized service, local products and community commitment that define independent grocery stores. It also provides a roadmap for how our members can build on those strengths through innovation, greater convenience and more visible savings.”

“Shoppers told us they believe a $100 grocery basket from a year ago now costs about $145. Perceptions like that shape every shopping decision, so independents can’t stay quiet about value. The good news is that shoppers who choose independents are more engaged online, and more focused on food and health, than many operators assume. That’s a real opportunity,” said Doug Madenberg, chief listening officer at The Feedback Group.

The study also reinforces growing consumer concerns about grocery industry consolidation, with 63% of shoppers expecting fewer choices and higher prices as the marketplace becomes increasingly concentrated.

“Independent grocers play a critical role in maintaining competition, choice and affordability in communities across the country,” Ferrara added. “Ensuring they can compete on a level playing field is essential to preserving the very qualities consumers value most.”

The findings will be presented in greater detail at NGA’s Executive Conference, October 20–22 in Chicago, during “The Independent Advantage: What 5,000 Shoppers Reveal About Grocery’s Next Chapter.” Led by Doug Madenberg, chief listening officer at The Feedback Group, the session will explore what shoppers value most about independent grocers and opportunities for the industry to evolve alongside changing consumer expectations.