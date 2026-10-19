Global Produce & Floral Show 2026 Draws More International Buyers

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) wrapped its 2026 Global Produce & Floral Show in Orlando, Florida, last week with more buyers from more global markets than ever before, the association reported Friday. Over three days, growers, retailers, wholesalers and suppliers met to do business, compare solutions and prepare for the year ahead.

The Oct. 14-16 gathering brought together the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain. Moreover, it arrived at a pivotal time for an industry that faced significant pressure throughout 2026.

A New Midweek Format for the Global Produce & Floral Show

This year, organizers tried something different. For the first time, the event ran Wednesday through Friday instead of over a weekend. According to IFPA, members requested the change.

Before the show, Burns explained the reasoning. She said that moving the event off the weekend would create space for three full, strong days of engagement.

The schedule shift also marked a milestone. The 2026 event was the fifth edition of the IFPA Global Produce and Floral Show.

International Retail Participation Climbs

Global reach was a headline result. IFPA reported a 10% increase in participation from retailers outside the U.S.

In total, attendees came from almost 70 countries. Additionally, more than 400 retail and wholesale banners took part, and buyers met with more than 1,050 exhibiting companies. The Expo floor covered produce, floral, complementary items, and business solutions.

For context, the 2025 edition attracted attendees from more than 50 countries and welcomed more than 3,500 buyers, who engaged with nearly 1,100 exhibiting companies. That international growth mirrors the association’s broader footprint. IFPA’s membership extends beyond North America, with members operating in more than 100 countries across six continents.

Beyond floor traffic, curated tours guided buyers directly to solution providers. These included the new Fresh Supply Chain of the Future Tour, the Regenerative Agriculture Tour, and Ag Attaché tours of key production regions. Meanwhile, the Innovation Hub placed first-time exhibitors and the Fresh Ideas Showcase alongside the Food Safety & Tech X-Change. There, experts tackled topics ranging from traceability to food safety science.

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Burns Calls for Collective Action

During her State of the Industry address, IFPA CEO Cathy Burns urged the industry to answer disruption with deeper collaboration, stronger advocacy, and practical solutions.

“Resilience is not simply the ability to withstand pressure. It is the ability to keep growing through it,” Burns said. “The future of fresh will not be shaped by one company, one country, or one idea. It will be shaped by all of us.”

She also challenged attendees to match today’s pressures with urgency and imagination. “The world needs us,” Burns said.

Reflecting on the week, Burns credited members for showing up for one another. “Our members came to Orlando to grow their business and left with the connections, insights, and tools to keep doing that all year,” she said.

Five Themes Shape the Conversation

Several priorities carried across the general sessions, the Education Festival and the Expo floor:

Rebuilding consumer trust through food safety, traceability and prevention-focused standards

Protecting year-round supply through trade, labor and smart policy

Advancing sustainable packaging, including workable approaches to Extended Producer Responsibility, plus $5 million in grants IFPA secured for its Packaging Innovation Program

Applying AI for members, including expanded food safety and consumer insights in IFPA’s Global Intelligence Engine

Positioning fruits, vegetables and flowers as central to health strategy

Expo Awards Spotlight Standout Exhibitors

On the final day, IFPA honored the following Expo Award winners:

Best First-Time Exhibitor: ESU

Best Island Booth in Produce: Altar Produce

Best Inline Booth in Produce: North Shore Greenhouses

Best Island Booth in Floral: Passion Growers

Best Inline Booth in Floral: Charme Flowers

Best Island Booth in Complementary Items: Oasis Dates

Best Inline Booth in Complementary Items: California Walnuts

Best Island Booth in Business Solutions: Ocean Network Express (ONE)

Best Inline Booth in Business Solutions: Royal Interpack

The Fresh Ideas Showcase also featured 235 innovations. Stemilt Growers took Best Sustainable Packaging for its compostable PLU, while Offshoot Brands earned Best Product Promo for its Baby Beets.

Next Stop: Atlanta

Looking ahead, the Global Produce & Floral Show moves to Atlanta in 2027. Burns closed the week by thanking exhibitors, sponsors, volunteers, guests and IFPA staff. “We’ll see you next year in Atlanta!” she said.

For supermarket produce and floral buyers, Orlando’s message was clear. The sector plans to face its challenges together, and it intends to keep fighting for fresh.