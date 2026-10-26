New Tajín Chamoy Sauce Bets Big on Swicy Snacking

Tajín is moving beyond its famous chile-lime seasoning shaker. The Houston-based brand has launched Tajín Twist Chamoy, a new Tajín chamoy sauce built for candy, frozen treats, fruit, and drinks. The sweet-and-spicy product is now at select retailers nationwide, according to an Oct. 22 announcement from Tajín International Corp.

The launch puts a leading Mexican chile brand at the center of the “swicy” movement. For grocers, it also offers a fresh way to link several store sections with one trend-driven condiment.

What Tajín chamoy sauce brings to the shelf

Chamoy is a traditional Mexican sauce that combines sweet, tangy, and salty notes with a touch of chile. Fans often add it to fresh fruit, candy, and frozen drinks.

Tajín’s version blends chile peppers with lime and sweetness. The company also says the sauce contains no added colors or flavors, a claim that could appeal to shoppers who read labels closely. Tajín designed the formula for three uses: drizzling, dipping, and mixing.

The company has not released pricing or package sizes. It also has not named the participating retailers.

A brand built on curiosity

Javier Leyva, director of Tajín USA, framed the product as an invitation to experiment.

“Some of the best flavor discoveries start with a little curiosity, and Tajín Twist Chamoy gives everyone a delicious reason to experiment,” Leyva said in the release. “Whether you’re giving your favorite gummies a sweet-and-spicy makeover or adding a drizzle to a frozen treat, we want every bite to feel fun, surprising and unmistakably Tajín.”

To spark that experimentation, the brand suggests tossing gummy bears, peach rings, or gummy worms in the sauce. It also recommends drizzling it over soft serve, sorbet, ice pops or shaved ice. Other ideas include splashing it on frozen grapes, berries, or mandarins; swirling it into fruit slushies; and using it to rim mocktails.

Tajín also encourages fans to pair the sauce with its Tajín Twist seasoning. That pairing gives retailers that already stock the seasoning a natural cross-merchandising opportunity.

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Riding the swicy wave

The timing fits a broader shift in consumer taste. Kerry Group’s 2026 Global Taste Charts highlighted the rise of swicy flavor combinations, with especially strong momentum among Gen Z consumers in Asia and Africa, Confectionery Production reported in January.

Meanwhile, Hispanic shoppers continue to shape grocery growth. A 2024 Circana analysis found that Hispanic households drove 16% of total U.S. consumer packaged goods growth. The same research showed that more than a quarter of Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers identify as Hispanic.

Together, these trends point to two audiences: shoppers who already know chamoy, and younger mainstream consumers eager to try it.

Tajín itself is no newcomer to sauces. In 2021, the brand introduced a fruity chamoy hot sauce on Amazon, according to the San Antonio Current. The new Twist line, however, targets sweets and desserts more directly.

Merchandising beyond the spice aisle

Tajín tied the launch to occasions such as movie nights, Halloween parties and afternoon snacks. The late-October release also lands just days before Halloween, a key candy-selling season.

As a result, retailers may want to place Tajín chamoy sauce near candy, frozen desserts or fresh-cut fruit. Secondary displays could help shoppers discover uses they might otherwise miss.

The company also invites consumers to share their creations by tagging @TajinUSA on social media. Those posts could carry the product’s reach well beyond the store.

A global chile brand keeps expanding.

Industrias Tajín launched its signature blend of mild chile peppers, lime and sea salt in 1985. The company began exporting to the United States in 1993 and set up Tajín International Corp. in Houston to manage its U.S. business.

Today, the brand operates in more than 70 countries, the company says. With Tajín Twist Chamoy, it now hopes to turn everyday snacks into a fresh flavor adventure.