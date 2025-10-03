Jarritos Mandarin Zero Launches Nationwide in Landmark Rollout

Jarritos has officially launched Jarritos Mandarin Zero nationwide, marking a major milestone for the beloved Mexican soda brand. Fans can now enjoy the vibrant citrus taste of Jarritos’ top-selling Mandarin flavor without calories, sugar, or compromise.

The move comes as Jarritos celebrates its 75th anniversary and continues to expand its lineup to meet consumer demand for zero-calorie beverages.

Meeting Consumer Demand for Zero-Calorie Choices

Jarritos Mandarin Zero first underwent a regional test earlier this year. After strong results, the brand confirmed that its authentic fruit-forward flavor would scale nationwide.

Blind taste tests with more than 1,000 participants showed consumers could not distinguish between Jarritos Mandarin Zero and the original Mandarin flavor. Both varieties delivered the same citrus aroma, refreshing bite, and signature orange hue that have made Mandarin the brand’s bestseller.

“Fans have asked for a Jarritos option that fits zero-calorie lifestyles without losing the real fruit taste they love,” said Eric Delamare, director of marketing at Novamex. “Mandarin Zero is a true breakthrough, delivering the same authentic flavor of our number-one seller, in a zero-calorie recipe consumers couldn’t tell apart from the original.”

Expanding Retail Distribution

The rollout of Jarritos Mandarin Zero is expected to reach approximately 4,500 stores nationwide by October 2025. Major chains, including Walmart, Publix, Kroger, Safeway, and Jewel-Osco, will carry the soda, alongside Hispanic grocers like Superior, Northgate, Cardenas, Vallarta, El Super, and Fiesta.

Distribution will initially focus on California, Texas, the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest, with further expansion planned throughout 2026.

Consumers will find the new zero-calorie soda in Jarritos’ iconic glass bottles, available in single-serve, 4-pack, and family-size formats.

Campaign: “Jarritos Zero. More of What You Love”

To drive awareness, Jarritos has launched a national marketing platform with the tagline “Jarritos Zero. More of What You Love.” The campaign includes digital ads, influencer activations, and paid social media, supported by outdoor placements in Los Angeles this fall.

The company believes that Jarritos Mandarin Zero will resonate with both loyal fans and new consumers seeking healthier refreshment options. The integrated campaign reflects Jarritos’ efforts to modernize its image while staying true to its heritage.

Celebrating 75 Years of Jarritos

Founded in 1950, Jarritos has become one of the most recognizable Mexican soda brands globally. Known for its brightly colored sodas served in glass bottles, Jarritos now sells in 45 countries and offers 12 fruit-forward flavors.

The introduction of Jarritos Mandarin Zero marks the brand’s first zero-calorie soda to go nationwide. As Jarritos looks ahead to its next chapter, it continues to strike a balance between tradition and innovation, staying connected to younger generations while honoring its cultural roots.

By offering its best-selling flavor in a zero-calorie recipe, Jarritos positions itself to compete more directly with legacy soda brands already entrenched in the diet and zero-calorie segment.

At the same time, the rollout reinforces Jarritos’ identity as a multicultural brand that blends authentic Mexican heritage with modern consumer needs.