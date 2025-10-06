FIA Recognizes ASG’s Philanthropic Achievement at Annual Gala

The Food Industry Alliance of New York (FIA) will honor ASG’s philanthropic achievement this fall, celebrating Co-CEOs Zulema Wiscovitch and Joe Garcia for their commitment to community service, charitable giving, and advocacy for independent grocers.

The pair will receive the 2025 FIA Award for Philanthropic Achievement on October 21, 2025, at the Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle, New York. The annual gala will bring together supermarket and grocery executives from across the region to recognize leaders whose community investments extend beyond the business of retail.

FIA Celebrates Leadership Rooted in Community Service

Since 2021, the Food Industry Alliance has spotlighted individuals and companies that transform business influence into social good. This year’s recognition honors ASG’s philanthropic achievement and the long-standing dedication of its co-leaders to strengthening local communities.

“Zulema and Joe exemplify what it means to lead with integrity and purpose,” said Michael Durant, FIA president and CEO. “Their work shows that the grocery industry can uplift families and communities in lasting ways.”

Under their direction, Associated Supermarket Group (ASG) has become a vital link between independent retailers and the neighborhoods they serve, proving that business growth and compassion can advance together.

Programs Driving ASG’s Philanthropic Achievement

At the center of ASG’s philanthropic achievement is the company’s Good Neighbor Program, which empowers independent grocers to host local events, support families in need, and celebrate new store openings that energize their communities.

The initiative reflects ASG’s philosophy that supermarkets do more than sell food—they serve as essential community anchors.

Each year, ASG also organizes holiday food distributions, providing turkeys and meal essentials to thousands of families across New York and the Tri-State Area. These efforts ensure that households can share meaningful celebrations, regardless of financial hardship.

Partnerships Expand Food Access Across New York

ASG’s commitment extends through partnerships with major hunger relief organizations. After each buying show, ASG donates thousands of pounds of food to City Harvest, helping feed food-insecure families across New York City.

The company also supports the Food Bank for New York City through the KTU Stuff-A-Truck campaign, ensuring year-round access to nutritious meals. These partnerships stand as a testament to ASG’s philanthropic achievement and its strategy of linking retail resources with social responsibility.

Advocacy for Fairness and Independent Retailers

Beyond donations, ASG advocates for policies that support local supermarkets. Wiscovitch and Garcia have advanced initiatives promoting SNAP protections, fair competition, and energy-efficiency incentives at the city, state, and federal levels.

Their advocacy ensures that independent grocers—many of which are family- or minority-owned—remain competitive and capable of serving diverse communities. This policy engagement forms a critical part of ASG’s philanthropic achievement, combining compassion with industry leadership.

Supporting Education, Culture, and Family Initiatives

ASG also contributes to organizations that uplift families and strengthen education, including the National Grocers Association Foundation, Tri-State Italian American, Catholic Institute of the Food Industry, Friends of the Food Industry, and NSA Cares.

Through these partnerships, ASG extends its philanthropic reach well beyond food donations, supporting programs that improve the quality of life for working families across the region. Retailer-led events further amplify this impact, highlighting how ASG’s philanthropic achievements thrive through local initiatives and collaboration.

A Legacy of Leadership with Purpose

The FIA Annual Gala will honor Wiscovitch and Garcia not only for their professional success but for embedding service into ASG’s corporate DNA. Their leadership demonstrates that philanthropy is not an afterthought but a driving force behind sustainable business practices.

Associated Supermarket Group supports independent grocery stores throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, offering distribution, marketing, merchandising, and financing under banners such as Associated, Compare, Met Foods, and Pioneer.

Through their example, Zulema Wiscovitch and Joe Garcia have established a new model of community-minded leadership—one where ASG’s philanthropic achievements continue to set the standard for the nation’s independent supermarket industry.