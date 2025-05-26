Jarritos Brings Los Sabores de Mi México to the Nation’s Capital

This June, Jarritos will transform Washington, D.C., into a vibrant celebration of Mexican culture. The beloved soft drink brand presents the third edition of Los Sabores de Mi México at the Mexican Cultural Institute on June 12–21, 2025.

Following a preview in Chicago, the experience expands in Washington with a rich blend of cuisine, art, and history. Visitors can explore the exhibit Monday through Friday from 10 am to 6 pm and from noon to 6 pm on Saturdays.

Frida Kahlo’s Kitchen at the Heart of the Experience

A key highlight is an exclusive new book unveiling the handwritten recipes of Frida Kahlo and her family. This culinary treasure offers a rare look at the artist’s life through food.

“This book connects us to the woman, to the family,” said renowned Chef Mónica Patiño. “Frida in Coyoacán was always deeply connected to traditional Mexican cooking, which is still alive today.”

To deepen the experience, Jarritos will also display a replica of the Kahlo family home façade. This symbolic structure immerses visitors in the artist’s everyday world, reinforcing the ties between heritage, home, and identity.

Jarritos Honors Family Legacy Through Exclusive Artifacts

Beyond the food, attendees can view never-before-seen family photographs capturing intimate moments of the Kahlo household. These visuals sharpen the story of Frida’s life.

“It is a great honor to share a part of our heritage, of our family’s story, with the world,” said Mara Romeo Kahlo, Frida Kahlo’s great-niece. “We believe that the kitchen is the heart of a home, and we are bringing a gastronomic art book and period pieces to share Frida in a very simple, everyday, and fun way…”

With personal insights and authentic relics, Jarritos offers a rare opportunity to connect with one of Mexico’s most enduring cultural figures.

Contemporary Artists Reimagine Frida in Monumental Style

The exhibition also includes ten massive sculptures of Frida Kahlo, each reinterpreted by a contemporary Mexican artist. These monumental works offer bold, modern perspectives on the iconic painter’s legacy.

Each piece captures a different facet of Frida’s identity — her strength, symbolism, and enduring influence — affirming her status as a muse across generations.

By showcasing these sculptures, Jarritos highlights the intersection of tradition and innovation in Mexican art today.

Workshops Invite Families to Engage Creatively

To make the event interactive, the “Paint Your Frida” workshops will welcome families and children. These hands-on sessions allow participants to paint miniature versions of the full-sized sculptures on display.

The workshops foster artistic expression and community engagement, adding an educational layer to the cultural festivities. Children and parents will leave with a deeper appreciation for art and Mexican heritage.

Jarritos Strengthens Cultural Ties Through Art and Flavor

With Los Sabores de Mi México, Jarritos goes beyond its role as a soft drink brand. It emerges as a cultural ambassador, using food, art, and family stories to preserve and celebrate Mexican traditions.

Every exhibit element reinforces the brand’s deep connection to heritage, from exclusive recipes and historic photographs to massive sculptures and workshops.

For visitors to Washington, D.C., this event offers a rare chance to experience Frida Kahlo’s story, savor authentic recipes, and witness the enduring vibrancy of Mexican culture.

Whether you’re a fan of Kahlo, Mexican cuisine, or Jarritos itself, this one-of-a-kind event promises a rich, unforgettable experience.