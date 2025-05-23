Thanks to its commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, Minsa has positioned itself as one of the leading brands in producing nixtamalized corn flour for tortillas.

Using advanced technology and traditional processes, the company guarantees products with high nutritional value without losing the authentic flavor of corn.

Technology and Sustainability in Production

The company has implemented state-of-the-art machinery and new packaging lines for pipes and super sacks to optimize the efficiency and quality of its flours. However, it maintains the traditional nixtamalization process, which preserves corn’s nutritional properties and improves its products’ texture and flavor.

Minsa also makes its products with non-GMO corn, which is excellent for people looking for healthier options.

Its flours are fortified with folic acid and enriched with vitamins B1, B2, and B3, which help improve nutrition. Since they’re gluten-free, Minsa flours suit people with celiac disease.

Minsa Offers a Wide Variety of Products

Minsa offers a variety of flours for preparing different types of tortillas and Mexican snacks, including:

White, yellow, and blue nixtamalized corn flour.

Nixtamalized corn flour for tamales and Mexican snacks.

Instant corn flour for pupusas and tamales.

Industrial presentations for dough preparation.

Each variety has a unique flavor, texture, and nutritional profile, allowing consumers to choose the best option.

Benefits of Folic Acid for Women’s Health

Folic acid is essential for women’s health, especially during pregnancy, as it contributes to proper fetal development and prevents anemia.

Minsa flours contain 0.002 mg of folic acid per kilogram, helping to supplement the recommended daily intake. Regularly consuming tortillas made with these flours is an affordable alternative for communities with limited access to pharmaceutical supplements.

Commitment to the Environment

Minsa is also committed to sustainability with certified recyclable packaging and constant improvements in its production processes, reducing environmental impact and ensuring more efficient operations.

Combining tradition and innovation, Minsa continues strengthening its market leadership by offering high-quality, healthy, and environmentally responsible products.