More Staff or More Overtime?

In retail, peak demand periods, such as high seasons, lead many businesses to question whether they should hire more staff or extend working hours, meaning overtime. This dilemma becomes increasingly significant over time. However, while it seems like an immediate and simple solution, it can have adverse long-term effects.

Studies show prolonged workdays generate fatigue and errors, affecting service quality and customer satisfaction.

STUDY THE FINANCIAL IMPACT of more staff vs overtime

A cost-benefit analysis that considers the financial impact and the team’s well-being is essential to optimize the decision between hiring more staff or overtime.

Implementing a shift scheduling system in a medium-sized store resulted in the optimization of human resources, adjusting schedules to cover demand without overloading staff.

Companies with human resources specialists can leverage predictive data analysis to anticipate and manage peak demand, thereby avoiding their team’s physical and emotional exhaustion.

SEEK ADVICE TO MAKE GOOD DECISIONS

Although hiring additional staff during these seasons may seem like a higher initial cost, it has long-term benefits of stability and productivity. With these measures, you have rested and organized more effective employees, which is reflected in the quality of service.

The advice of human resources experts allows for establishing an appropriate balance, maximizing team efficiency, and ensuring continuous, high-quality operations.