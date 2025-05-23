Donald Trump’s Absurd “Trade War”

Donald Trump’s second arrival to the presidency of the United States and his constant belligerent rhetoric, relying on the extraordinary powers contemplated in the constitution for national security issues, is altering trade, the economy, and the world order that the United States assumed after the Cold War, with the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

On April 2nd, in a notification signed as “America’s Liberation Day,” the US president announced a package of “reciprocal tariffs” on 60 friendly and unfriendly countries, with rates ranging from 10% to 52%, to reduce his country’s trade deficit.

The list of 60 includes countries that apply taxes of up to 20% on American products. What is inexplicable about this trade dismantling is that Russia is nowhere to be found.

TIT-FOR-TAT

As a result, the “hit” nations have responded with their own tariffs, which affect key sectors of the US economy such as services, finance and insurance, agriculture, the automotive industry, the energy sector, and telecommunications… tit-for-tat, in this absurd “trade war” unleashed by Donald Trump!

Tariffs increase the price of imported products but also affect US consumers and those beyond the Atlantic or Pacific.

The fear produced by Trump’s controversial decrees generates disparities in stock markets, affecting investor confidence.

Where is President Trump’s fantasy going with these tariff impositions? Deep down, he really seeks for large companies to install their factories in US territory to multiply jobs, which would take several years, as companies don’t just set up overnight.

Related Article: Walmart Warns High Tariffs Will Push Consumer Prices Higher Read article

THE RISK OF GLOBAL INSTABILITY

In 1898, the United States emerged as a power after decades of industrial, economic, and social development, with the support of migrants mainly from Europe.

After the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, it became the first global superpower, a country with significant military and financial power.

US government bodies such as the National Intelligence Council (NIC) have confirmed in their Global Trends 2025 report that “the United States will continue to be the most powerful country in the world, although it will be less dominant.”

The unpredictable President Trump seems willing to “whip” both his friends and adversaries on the global commercial stage, which could trigger a global depression similar to that of 1929, which had devastating effects on the United States and other countries. “These are blows from what could become a very destructive global trade war,” warned Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist at Capital Economics. More than an expert advisor on government efficiency to reduce federal spending and bureaucracy like Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, the President needs a top-notch economic advisor who has the “guts” to make him reconsider his economic