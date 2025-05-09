Zambos and Taqueritos: Dinant’s Latin Flavor Arrives in the USA

Snacks Yummies, Corporación Dinant S.A. de C.V.’s snack division, emerged in 1973. With over five decades of history, this brand has successfully evolved to become a benchmark in the snack industry. Its secret lies in combining innovation and quality, constantly adapting to consumers’ changing tastes. It boasts a diverse portfolio in Central America, the Dominican Republic, and the United States, winning over palates with its authentic Latin flavor.

STAR PRODUCTS: ZAMBOS AND TAQUERITOS

Two brands shine particularly brightly within the Snacks Yummies portfolio: Zambos and Taqueritos. The strategic reasoning behind this focus is that both represent brand icons whose success is rooted in tradition, innovation, and quality.

Zambos offers a unique experience with its crispy plantain chips, highlighting the fruit’s flavor with an unmatched texture. It comes in a variety of presentations and flavors, from the traditional salted to more intense versions with spices and chili, for example, Chile Limón (Chili Lime), Salsa Verde (Green Sauce), Ceviche, Originals, with Tajín, Maduritos (Sweet Plantains), Yuquitas (Cassava Chips), Yuquitas Chile Toreado (Roasted Chili Cassava Chips), and Tostones (Fried Green Plantains).

Taqueritos stands out for its distinctive rolled corn tortilla, offering a crunchy texture and an intense flavor. Its cylindrical shape maximizes the flavor of its seasonings and tastes, such as Chile Toreado (Roasted Chili), Dragon Ice, and Dragon Fire.

Both brands are positioned as high-quality snacks for consumers seeking intense and differentiated experiences.

CONSTANT INNOVATION: KEY TO YUMMIES’ SUCCESS

Snacks Yummies initially gained recognition with Zambos, marking the beginning of a successful trajectory. Over time, the brand has expanded its offerings, incorporating new ingredients, flavors, and formats that respond to market trends. Innovation plays a crucial role in this process, allowing for the creation of unique and differentiated snacks. An example of this commitment to innovation is the launch of Zambos with Tajín. This collaboration reinforces Yummies’ dedication to the constant evolution of its portfolio.

Yummies prioritizes adapting to current trends and developing products that align with consumer preferences, including bold flavors and convenient formats.

Zambos and Taqueritos are more than just snacks; they are flavor experiences that connect emotionally with consumers. They are brands with a strong identity, recognized for their quality and authenticity. To learn more about their latest news, products, and exclusive information, you can follow them on their social media: @zambosusa and @taqueritosusa.