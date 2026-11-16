The Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) is opening LOC Software’s cloud-based point-of-sale and store management suite to its U.S. network of more than 3,500 independent grocery stores. Through the IGA LOC Software agreement, retailers will gain access to ThriVersA, LOC’s configurable software suite for checkout, self-checkout, loyalty and back-office work.

For independent grocers, the deal targets two daily pressures: aging store technology and thin staffing. LOC’s 2026 Exploring Grocery Technology Trends Survey found 57% of grocers face labor shortages. In addition, 49% said those shortages hurt their ability to manage inventory, LOC reported in January 2026.

As a result, the partnership offers tools built to run on devices stores may already own. It also pulls store data into one system.

What IGA Retailers Get from Thriversa POS

As part of the agreement, LOC will offer IGA retailers:

Hardware-agnostic POS software that runs on any browser-enabled device, from checkout terminals to kiosks, tablets, and mobile devices.

Cloud solutions that reduce on-site infrastructure and centralize IT management.

Loyalty tools to analyze customer data and build targeted offers.

More than 30 points-based and punch card programs, run natively or integrated with popular grocery loyalty solutions.

A built-in coupon wizard for offers redeemable at fixed lanes, mobile, online, and self-checkout.

Multi-tenant architecture that runs multiple stores on one database, without store servers, sharing data in real time.

A centralized command center that gives IT teams control over data flow, communications and setup.

LOC said ThriVersA also gives grocers complete control of their data. That control, the company said, supports decisions on purchasing, inventory, pricing, promotions and the shopping experience.

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Why IGA Keeps Adding Grocery Technology, Partners

IGA executives framed the deal as a response to direct requests from store owners.

Michael La Kier, IGA senior vice president of brand development, said retailers had asked for help staying competitive.

They also want “a foundation to take advantage of new technologies in the future,” La Kier said.

“Our partnership with LOC will create new opportunities for grocers to streamline operations and innovate,” he added.

LOC joins a growing list of technology providers in IGA’s Red Oval program. In 2025, IGA added RSA America, offering members loyalty, digital promotions, e-commerce and retail media tools. Abasto covered the IGA-RSA America partnership.

The timing also carries meaning for the Chicago-based alliance. Founded in 1926, IGA is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

Inside LOC Software’s Push into Independent Grocery

LOC Software, based in Laval, Quebec, has built retail technology for more than three decades. The company launched ThriVersA in 2024 as the successor to its Store Management Suite, according to LOC.

Earlier this year, LOC partnered with e-commerce platform Local Express on a unified commerce system. The system syncs product data between stores and online channels. The companies debuted it at The NGA Show in Las Vegas in February.

LOC CEO Gilles Lapierre said the company looks forward to expanding its relationships with IGA retailers.

He said LOC will provide the POS and retail management software they need “to evolve with consumers’ expectations.”