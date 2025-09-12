IFPA Retail Merchant Innovation Award Winners Redefine Produce Retail

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) announced the winners of the IFPA Retail Merchant Innovation Award, who will be honored on October 17 during the Global Produce & Floral Show in Anaheim, California.

IFPA will spotlight five retail leaders whose forward-thinking strategies and creative approaches are transforming the shopping experience and inspiring more consumers to choose fresh produce.

“These winners exemplify how innovation and passion can transform the retail experience,” said Joe Watson, IFPA vice president of retail, foodservice, and wholesale. “Their leadership is not only elevating their companies but also moving the entire industry forward.”

Honoring Leaders Driving Fresh Produce Innovation

The IFPA Retail Merchant Innovation Award winners were selected across five store-count categories, highlighting talent from regional markets to national chains. Each recipient has demonstrated a commitment to merchandising, customer engagement, and leadership that expands fresh produce consumption.

Michelle Mayhew – Dorothy Lane Market (1–50 stores)

Michelle Mayhew, director of produce at Dorothy Lane Market in Dayton, Ohio, has 45 years of industry experience. With more than 20 years at Dorothy Lane, Mayhew sees produce merchandising as an art form. Supported by the Mayne family, she turned her passion for creative displays into a career that continues to inspire colleagues and customers alike.

Richard Anderson – Smith’s (51–150 stores)

Richard Anderson, director of produce at Smith’s in Salt Lake City, Utah, began his career with the company in 2003. Known for listening to customer feedback and adapting quickly, Anderson emphasizes innovation and customer-first strategies. His ability to exceed company goals while serving community needs underscores his leadership.

Recognizing Experience and Creativity in Retail Produce

Scott Bennett – Jewel-Osco (151–200 stores)

Scott Bennett, Produce Sales Manager at Jewel-Osco in Itasca, Illinois, brings over 40 years of experience to the industry. His leadership focuses on driving sales, ensuring quality, and creating engaging customer experiences. Bennett is widely respected for his reliability and partnerships that fuel industry growth. His forward-thinking strategies have elevated Jewel’s role as a leader in produce retail.

Michael Collins – Harris Teeter (251–399 stores)

Michael Collins, senior manager of produce operations at Harris Teeter in Matthews, North Carolina, oversees produce and floral strategies across the chain. With two decades of management and merchandising experience, Collins has led efforts to improve department efficiency, optimize operations, and boost sales. His focus on accountability and customer service has strengthened Harris Teeter’s commitment to fresh produce.

Related Article: Retail Trends Reshaping the Produce Industry Ahead of IFPA Global Show REad the Article

Spotlight on Innovation and Growth at Sprouts

Danielle Hudgick – Sprouts (400+ stores)

Danielle Hudgick, senior category manager at Sprouts in Phoenix, Arizona, directs sourcing, merchandising, and strategy for avocados, citrus, and stone fruit. Known for collaborative leadership and data-driven decisions, she has built a track record of driving sustainable and organic growth. Hudgick’s innovative approach reinforces Sprouts’ reputation as a trailblazer in produce retail.

Global Produce & Floral Show Highlights

The recognition of the IFPA Retail Merchant Innovation Award winners adds to the prestige of the Global Produce & Floral Show, one of the largest industry gatherings in North America. The annual event attracts more than 20,000 attendees from over 60 countries, including growers, retailers, wholesalers, and foodservice operators.

Held this year in Anaheim, the show combines a bustling expo floor with an extensive education program and networking opportunities.

Exhibitors showcase the latest in fresh produce, floral products, packaging, logistics and technology. Meanwhile, conference sessions address global trade, consumer trends, and sustainability—critical issues shaping the industry’s future.

For retailers, the show represents an unparalleled opportunity to learn, collaborate, and adopt innovations that improve the shopping experience. By honoring leaders in merchandising, IFPA underscores the central role of retail in driving consumer demand for fresh fruits and vegetables.

Setting the Standard for Retail Excellence

The IFPA Retail Merchant Innovation Award winners embody the qualities reshaping the produce industry: creativity, adaptability, and customer-focused leadership. By pushing boundaries, they are not only achieving business success but also encouraging more households to incorporate fresh fruits and vegetables into their daily diets.

“Congratulations to these innovative retail execs for demonstrating remarkable creativity and dedication to advancing the industry,” Watson said. “We look forward to seeing the continued impact of their unique strategies.”