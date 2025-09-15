Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Fresh Strategies for Retailers

Hispanic Heritage Month presents a vibrant stage for food retailers to both honor cultural heritage and drive produce department sales.

This annual celebration, stretching from September 15 to October 15, isn’t just a retail opportunity—it’s an invitation to connect with the tastes, traditions and stories that enrich the Hispanic community and, by extension, all of a retailer’s customers.

How to look good

A winning approach starts in the produce department, which happens to be where I started my food industry career. In those days, before the internet and smartphones, the most exotic items we’d stock were avocados, mangos and maybe plantains.

Now you can fill produce aisle everyday with yuca, chayote squash, jalapeños, tomatillos, cilantro and much more. These ingredients aren’t just food—they’re woven into the fabric of families, fiestas and everyday meals across Latin America.

To authentically celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, consider transforming key areas of your department into showcases for these culturally significant items.

Vibrant papel picado decorations, heritage-inspired banners and the colors of various Latin American flags set the mood for celebration, while educational signage informs shoppers about the cultural and culinary importance of each item.

Related Article: Latino Consumers Are Leading the Way in Grocery Tech Adoption Read Article

Winning Formula

Successful merchandising is about engagement as well as aesthetics. Try pairing fresh produce with other essentials, like tortillas or beans, needed to make favorite dishes. Encourage purchases by presenting recipe inspirations, such as guacamole or ceviche (a personal favorite), that combine several featured ingredients. Produce clerks and store associates can offer bilingual recipe cards or even demonstrate preparations, creating a lively and interactive shopping experience. When shoppers see, smell and taste how these ingredients come to life, they’re much more likely to bring them home.

Connecting shoppers with the stories behind the food deepens their experience. Share the rich backgrounds of ingredients and the farmers who grow them. If your supply chain includes produce from Hispanic-owned farms or local growers, highlight those connections in-store and online, perhaps featuring quick interviews or photos. Social media channels provide a perfect avenue to bring these narratives to life, whether that’s a short video showing how plantains are harvested or a festive recipe series honoring different Hispanic cuisines.

In today’s multicultural market, it’s important to meet all shoppers where they live—both linguistically and culturally. Ensure that your signage, recipe cards and promotional materials are accessible in both English and Spanish, and make certain there are knowledgeable, bilingual staff members available to assist customers. This not only makes shoppers feel welcome but also helps bridge the gap for those less familiar with certain ingredients.

Sampling is another tactic I’ve discussed in this column because it brings celebration to the senses. Small bites of fresh mango or a taste of store-made salsa using store ingredients can convince the most hesitant customer. These samples, paired with festive displays and the opportunity to learn, transform an ordinary shopping trip into something special—and memorable.

Finally, amplify the celebration with a robust online presence. I’ll discuss the idea of unified commerce in a future column, but for now using online channels to spotlight the activities and promotions in the store, and vice versa, cements overall customer engagement. In addition, the younger generations are more prone to shopping online so making the physical celebration more like digital commerce will attract new customers.

Hispanic Heritage Month is more than just a merchandising event—it’s a chance to honor heritage, engage communities, and expand your produce sales with purpose. By showcasing authentic items, sharing culturally rich content and thoughtfully engaging with your shoppers, you can turn your produce department into a hub of celebration and connection this fall.