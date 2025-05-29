Hispanic Snack Habits Revealed

Cargill recently unveiled key findings from a new snacking study, highlighting the pervasive role of snacking in American diets, including findings among Hispanics. The study finds that while some consumer segments prioritize nutrition in their snacking choices, others are driven by lifestyle and emotional needs.

In an exclusive interview for Abasto Media during the Sweet and Snacks Expo 2025 at Indianapolis, Jana Mauck, Senior Marketing Manager for Snacks and Cereal at Cargill, shared Hispanic related insights from a new snacking study.

Conducted in November 2024, Cargill surveyed more than 4,400 U.S. consumers—including teens and adults—to uncover the why behind snack choices, not just the what. Zeroing in on the conventional side of snacking, the survey unearthed three core snacking personas — Guiltless Grazers, Impulse Munchers, and Emotional Snackers.

Jana Mauck, Senior Marketing Manager for Snacks and Cereal at Cargill

The study, said Mauck, revealed that over 90% of consumers snack at least once daily, and nearly 60% snack two or more times a day. The study delved into what drives these choices, examining a broad spectrum of consumers, from those strictly seeking healthy options to others craving indulgent, traditional snacks.



Hispanic Snacking: A Family Affair with Bold Flavors

Cargill’s research took a deeper dive into specific consumer demographics, including a significant slice on the Hispanic population. This focused analysis uncovered unique and culturally resonant snacking patterns.

A key theme that emerged was the family-centric nature of Hispanic snacking. Unlike some broader consumer segments where individuals might prefer solo or private snacking, for Hispanic consumers, snacking is frequently a shared, communal experience. “They’re going to share more; it’s more of a family occasion when they’re snacking,” Mauck confirmed. This deep emphasis on shared moments aligns strongly with the prevalent family-oriented values within Hispanic culture.

When choosing snacks for these occasions, flavors and textures are paramount, often with a pronounced preference for spicy and culturally inspired options, over-indexing significantly compared to the general population. This “ethnic bold exploration of flavors” showcases a desire for vibrant and authentic taste experiences.

Beyond Indulgence: Purposeful and Sustainable Choices

While indulgence remains a significant driver across all consumer segments, the Hispanic demographic revealed an interesting layer of complexity. Beyond seeking bold and satisfying flavors, Hispanic consumers also demonstrate a strong preference for snacks that offer a functional purpose. They are actively looking for snacks that can help them increase focus or relieve stress, a desire often associated with healthier snack choices.

Even more notably, the study revealed a heightened awareness and preference for environmentally friendly snacks within the Hispanic demographic. This particular data point over-indexed considerably compared to the general population, highlighting a strong inclination towards sustainable consumption. Mauck noted this was an “interesting” finding, indicating that environmental considerations play a more prominent role in their snacking decisions than in other groups. This suggests a potential opportunity for brands to cater to these values by offering not only delicious but also purposeful and sustainably sourced snack options.

American Snackers: Three Key Segments