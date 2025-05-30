Market Basket CEO Suspended Amid Boardroom Power Struggle

Market Basket CEO Arthur T. Demoulas has been suspended with pay as the company’s board investigates his conduct, escalating a leadership conflict at the New England grocery chain.

The Market Basket CEO, who also holds a minority stake in the business, faces allegations of attempting to disrupt company operations through a planned work stoppage. According to a statement issued Thursday, the board’s executive committee placed Demoulas and several employees on administrative leave effective immediately.

Board members said the decision safeguards Market Basket’s stability as it manages internal disputes and ensures operational continuity across its 90-store network.

Allegations Prompt Board Action

The board alleges that Demoulas retaliated against corporate oversight directives by resisting cooperation with other board members and denying them access to senior staff. He also opposed a proposed succession plan, claiming sole authority to appoint his children as future executives, without input from the board or the company’s majority owners.

“These actions represent a clear challenge to the company’s governance and long-term viability,” said Steven J. Collins, director of Market Basket. “Market Basket stores are community anchors. The board must act in the company’s best interest to preserve our future.”

Market Basket Stores to Remain Open

Despite the CEO’s suspension, Market Basket said all store operations will remain fully functional. The current management team will oversee day-to-day operations to ensure customers and staff experience no disruption.

“There will be no changes for the company’s dedicated associates in their jobs, salaries, or benefits,” the board said in the statement. “Our commitment to quality, service, and value remains unchanged.”

The statement also clarified that ownership of the business will not change and that the company’s profit-sharing program will continue uninterrupted.

Focus on Continuity and Customer Trust

The board emphasized that it acted to protect the company’s workforce, customers, and vendor relationships amid broader economic uncertainty.

“Work stoppages would cause unnecessary harm not only to Market Basket but also to the communities that rely on us,” Collins said. “Our responsibility is to guarantee continued service to the people who depend on Market Basket every day.”

The Market Basket CEO suspension reflects growing tension between corporate governance and family-led leadership traditions. Demoulas’ family has been historically entwined with the company’s identity, but the board’s latest move signals a potential shift toward more standardized oversight.

A Legacy Brand at a Crossroads

Founded nearly a century ago, Market Basket has built a reputation on offering everyday low prices and substantial employee benefits, including one of the industry’s most generous profit-sharing programs. Many associates have remained with the company for decades, citing its culture of prioritizing people.

In recent years, however, internal power struggles have surfaced, challenging the balance between legacy control and institutional accountability.

Demoulas, who will continue to receive his full salary and distributions during the investigation, has not commented publicly. The board has not disclosed a timeline for the review or who will serve as interim CEO.

Next Steps and Market Reaction

Industry observers are closely watching the situation, as Market Basket represents a unique hybrid in modern retail: a large regional grocer with both family ownership and employee trust at its core.

The board’s firm stance signals a new chapter in the company’s evolution. By suspending the Market Basket CEO, it has sent a message about corporate governance expectations, even in legacy-run companies.

Collins concluded, “We take pride in our high standards, our associates, and our unwavering commitment to customers. Market Basket is built to last—and that’s what we intend to ensure.”