H-E-B Names First Female President in Historic Leadership Transition

For the first time in its 120-year history, in a major H-E-B leadership transition, a woman has been named president of the supermarket chain. Roxanne Orsak, Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role in 2026.

The company announced that Orsak will succeed longtime president Craig Boyan in January 2026. Boyan will move into a senior advisor role before retiring at the end of the year.

This appointment makes Orsak the first woman to lead the presidency of H-E-B, a company founded in 1905 by pioneering entrepreneur Florence Butt.

A Defining H-E-B Leadership Transition

Orsak’s appointment underscores the grocer’s tradition of cultivating leaders from within. With 37 years at H-E-B, she embodies the company’s culture of promoting experience and loyalty.

“Roxanne is the natural choice to serve as H-E-B’s next president,” said Howard Butt III, the company’s CEO. “She leads by example, understands every part of our business, and honors the contributions of each Partner.”

In her new position, Orsak will continue as COO while reporting directly to Butt.

Orsak’s Rise Through H-E-B

Orsak began her career in 1988 as a store management trainee and advanced through store operations, merchandising, procurement, and design before becoming COO in 2022.

She helped launch H-E-B Plus! in 2004 and Joe V’s Smart Shop in 2010, reinforcing her reputation as an innovator. Her willingness to embrace change helped H-E-B meet evolving consumer demands while staying true to its roots.

Her leadership philosophy prioritizes listening to employees, whom she calls Partners, and equipping them to deliver exceptional service.

“Throughout my time at H-E-B, our amazing Partners and leaders have inspired me to be my very best,” Orsak said. “We are more than a grocery store. We are committed to improving lives across our communities.”

Orsak graduated with honors from Texas A&M University in agricultural economics. She also attended Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program and USC’s Food Industry Management Program. Those academic achievements reinforced her foundation for leading one of America’s largest independent retailers.

Craig Boyan’s Legacy of Growth

Boyan joined H-E-B in 2005 and became president in 2010. Under his leadership, annual sales climbed from $10 billion to $50 billion.

He guided the company through natural disasters and the pandemic while expanding e-commerce and strengthening supply chains.

“I’ve always said retail is a team sport, and at H-E-B, I’ve worked with the best in the business,” Boyan said. “I am filled with gratitude for our thousands of Partners who serve customers every day.”

Boyan will remain on the company’s Board of Directors and serve on the Board Oversight and Advisory Committee after his transition in January.

His influence extends beyond H-E-B. Boyan currently serves as chairman of FMI, the Food Industry Association, and holds leadership roles at Texas Biomedical Research Institute, Junior Achievement of South Texas, and Greater: SATX, a San Antonio economic development group.

A Milestone Moment

Company chairman Charles Butt called the announcement timely as the grocer celebrates its 120th anniversary.

“Craig strengthened H-E-B at every level and made it one of the most admired companies in retail,” he said. “Roxanne has the right mindset and experience to carry us forward.”

Orsak’s appointment also reflects the company’s roots. Florence Butt founded the grocery in Kerrville, Texas, and now, more than a century later, another woman will guide the chain as it continues to expand across Texas and Mexico.

Beyond business, Orsak dedicates time to rural schools and small businesses, with a focus on education and youth development. Along with her husband, she also supports the South Texas Multiple Sclerosis Society, which aids families and funds research.

Boyan and Orsak both credit H-E-B’s culture of service and partnership for the company’s success. Their shared leadership philosophies underscore the grocer’s focus on people first — whether employees, customers, or the broader community.

This H-E-B leadership transition represents more than a title change. It signals a continuation of growth, innovation, and community commitment while also marking a historic first for the company and Texas retail.