RCF Distributors Seeks Leadership in the U.S. With its Organic Dehydrated Mango

RCF Distributors, a leader in the production of Mexican fruits, especially mangoes and citrus fruits, which it exports year-round to the United States, is diversifying its growth with an irresistible proposition: dehydrated mango snacks under the Crespo Organics brand.

In tune with the growing demand for healthy options in the North American market, the company has a product that stands out for its quality and potential to lead the segment.

The family business was founded in 1996 by Roberto Crespo Fitch and has key distribution centers in Arizona and Texas. To expand its presence with value-added products, Crespo Organics’ dehydrated mango responds to the growing demand for healthy, natural, plant-based snacks.

In an interview with Abasto, RCF Distributors President Malú Ruiz-Crespo provided details about the qualities of dehydrated mango and the growth in its commercialization.

Organic, Nutritious, Single-Ingredient Mango

This line is not only a logical extension of their fresh mango business, but also a strategic move to “put more mangoes in the hands of more people throughout the year.”

Crespo Organics dehydrated mango is made from organic varieties, including Kent, Keitt, and Ataulfo. It is a single-ingredient product with no added sugar or preservatives, featuring a sweet tropical flavor and high nutritional value.

The snacks are available in 4-ounce bags, 1-pound bags, and 15-pound bulk bags. They include organic versions, conventional dehydrated mango, and soon chili mango, in new presentations and labels, expanding their appeal among different consumer profiles.

Ruiz-Crespo considers this line not only a logical extension of its fresh mango business, but also a strategic move to “put more mangoes in the hands of more people throughout the year,” reducing seasonal dependence on the fresh product.

Dehydrated mango responds to major megatrends: health and wellness, convenience, plant-based diets, and clean labels.

Demand for Healthy Snacks is Growing in the U.S.

In the U.S., per capita mango consumption has nearly doubled since 2005. At the same time, the dried fruit market is projected to continue growing, driven by strong demand from young, active consumers who prioritize nutritious snacks.

For supermarkets, Crespo Organics’ dehydrated mango offers key benefits, including a long shelf life (6-12 months), reduced shrinkage, versatile formats, and high turnover rates. Its resealable packaging encourages convenient, portioned consumption, which drives repeat purchases.

In addition, the ability to offer classic and chili varieties appeals to both traditional consumers and those seeking bolder flavor experiences.

Consistent Production and Guaranteed Supply of Dehydrated Mango

With a robust supply chain, RCF Distributors ensures year-round availability. Its Empaque Don Jorge plant in Sinaloa guarantees quality and traceability at every stage of the process.

For U.S. retailers, partnering with RCF Distributors presents an opportunity for sustainable growth, enhanced customer loyalty, and a competitive edge in the dynamic healthy snack market.

Dehydrated mango is not just a trend: it is a strategic category with high profit potential.