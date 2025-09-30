Gala Foods Supermarket Opens in Centereach, NY

Gala Foods Supermarket proudly celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Centereach, New York, welcoming hundreds of shoppers from the local community.

The new store offers customers a full-service shopping experience, combining freshness, quality, and value under one roof. Highlights include:

Fresh Produce carefully selected for flavor and quality

carefully selected for flavor and quality Freshly Cut Meat and a full-service Seafood & Meat Counter

Boar’s Head® Cold Cuts, freshly sliced to order

Hot and Cold Grab-n-Go meal options prepared daily

Freshly baked breads, pastries and desserts

A Beer Cave with an extensive selection of domestic and international beers

with an extensive selection of domestic and international beers Plus a wide assortment of everyday Dairy, Frozen, and Grocery items—enhanced with their signature “Gala Spice” for added variety

“Our mission is to help families save on their weekly shopping without sacrificing assortment or quality,” said Edwin Gutiérrez, VP of Aurora Grocery Group and operator of the new Centereach store, who together with his family operates three other Gala Foods locations in Freeport, Patchogue and Brentwood, all in Long Island. “From leading national food brands to the most recognized products from our countries of origin, Gala Foods brings it all together with a strong presence of our own GALA private label—delivering value and excellence in every aisle.



The Centereach store is the latest step in Gala Foods’ continued investment in the communities it serves. With its expanded offerings and welcoming team, the supermarket is poised to become a trusted destination for local families seeking quality, variety and affordability.

About Gala Foods Supermarket

Gala Foods Supermarket, part of Aurora Grocery Group, is committed to offering fresh, high-quality products and exceptional service to the communities it serves. The brand combines the best of national food brands, popular products from customers’ countries of origin, and its own GALA private label to deliver unbeatable value.