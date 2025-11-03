H-E-B Celebrates New Store Openings in Texas

H-E-B marked a major milestone with its new store openings in Texas, launching locations in Jordan Ranch near Houston and Rockwall near Dallas-Fort Worth on the same day. These openings demonstrate H-E-B’s continued growth and commitment to serving Texas communities.

The Jordan Ranch store spans 116,000 square feet at 29711 Jordan Crossing Blvd., inside the Jordan Ranch Market shopping center. The Rockwall location covers 131,000 square feet and is now the tenth H-E-B in North Texas.

Houston Location Showcases Innovation and Freshness

“Opening our doors in this growing community is an honor,” said Juan Siso, Top Store Leader and 17-year H-E-B Partner. “The Jordan Ranch store allows us to serve families from Fort Bend, Waller, and Harris counties while growing with the area.”

The H-E-B new store openings in Texas feature signature amenities. The Jordan Ranch location features a walk-up seafood boil stand, a full-service pharmacy with drive-up access, a Curbside pickup area with 37 parking spaces, and a fuel station with a car wash.

Shoppers can also enjoy a specialty dessert: fresh strawberries topped with warm Belgian ganache, available exclusively at the Jordan Ranch bakery. The store’s modern prairie design highlights local character and includes energy-efficient LED lighting and CO₂ refrigeration systems.

The Rockwall store features distinctive amenities, including a True Texas BBQ restaurant with drive-thru, a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with drive-thru, and H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery services with a large Curbside parking area.

Related Article: H-E-B Names First Female President in Historic Leadership Transition Read the Article

Community Impact Through H-E-B’s Giving Philosophy

To celebrate the H-E-B new store openings in Texas, the company made significant donations.

H-E-B Jordan Ranch donated $20,000 to local nonprofits. Three school foundations—Katy ISD Education Foundation, Lamar CISD Educational Awards Foundation, and Royal ISD Education Foundation—each received $5,000. Texana Café in Fulshear also received $5,000 in gift cards to support employment opportunities for neurodiverse individuals.

Similarly, the H-E-B Rockwall store donated another $20,000 to local nonprofits. Two gifts of $10,000 each supported Patriot Paws, a nonprofit that trains and provides service dogs at no cost to disabled military Veterans, and the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Texas.

These donations underscore H-E-B’s “Spirit of Giving” philosophy and its dedication to the communities it serves.

Rockwall Store Expands Presence in North Texas

The new Rockwall store, located at 1600 E. Interstate 30 near S. John King Blvd., employs 750 local Partners. This H-E-B new store opening in Texas reflects the retailer’s strategy to expand eastward in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

“With our Rockwall location, we are thrilled to grow our presence in North Texas,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, Executive Vice President of H-E-B North West Food/Drug. “Our Partners are committed to providing a friendly and engaging shopping experience.”

Since 2022, H-E-B has opened nine stores and two Joe V’s Smart Shop locations in the Metroplex, along with six Central Market locations.

Multi-Format Retail and Continued Growth

As a multi-format retailer, the supermarket chain operates Joe V’s Smart Shop, Central Market, and Mi Tienda, as well as Favor Delivery, its fast, statewide delivery service. The H-E-B new store openings in Texas reinforce the company’s focus on providing fresh products, innovative experiences, and strong community engagement across the state.