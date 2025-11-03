GraceKennedy-La Fe U.S. Growth Strengthens Multicultural Food Leadership

GraceKennedy-La Fe U.S. growth continues its expansion in the United States, driven by a clear strategy: combining tradition, authenticity, and innovation to strengthen its leadership in the multicultural market.

The company, with more than a century of history, is consolidating its presence in key categories such as frozen foods, snacks, and beverages, driving sustained growth across all its channels.

Innovation with Authentic Roots

GraceKennedy-La Fe’s new portfolio stands out for its focus on products that make modern consumers’ lives easier without sacrificing flavor or cultural heritage. Recent additions include empanadas, churros, tequeños, and ready-to-serve frozen solutions designed to offer convenience and authentic flavor at home.

The company also expanded its snack and cookie lines into convenient packaging, seeking to reach new channels and satisfy consumers who value quick, high-quality options.

Response to New Trends

Each GraceKennedy-La Fe launch reflects a deep understanding of the trends shaping consumption in the United States.

Convenience and practicality are essential for a public that lives in a hurry; culinary variety responds to a desire for authentic flavors; health and wellness are addressed with natural ingredients and balanced portions; and multicultural inclusion reaffirms the company’s commitment to gastronomic diversity.

Today’s consumers seek authenticity and quality, but also convenience and trust in brands.

Related Article: La Fe: Pillar in the Hispanic Frozen Food Market Read the Article

Modernizing Without Losing Tradition

One of the greatest successes behind GraceKennedy-La Fe U.S. growth is modernizing traditional products without altering their essence. More practical packaging, portions adapted to modern lifestyles, and healthier options are part of the brand’s evolution.

The ready-to-eat snack lines blend tradition, convenience, and wellness—key attributes that define today’s Hispanic consumer.

The company has strengthened its feedback system, combining market research, sensory panels, and sales data analysis to anticipate trends and adjust its launches accordingly.

Connecting with Hispanic and Mainstream Consumers

La Fe maintains a dual strategy: strengthening its bond with Hispanic consumers—both traditional and younger generations—and attracting Anglo audiences seeking authentic flavors.

To do so, it adapts universal flavors with a Hispanic touch, expands its digital presence, and strengthens visibility at national points of sale.

This approach allows both La Fe and Grace to be recognized as quality brands in all segments of the U.S. market.

Hispanic Supermarkets, Pillars of Growth

Hispanic supermarkets play an essential role in GraceKennedy-La Fe U.S. growth. These channels allow the company to strengthen its ties with multicultural communities and maintain the brand’s cultural relevance.

At the same time, its presence in major national chains provides visibility and volume, positioning the company as a reliable and competitive supplier in the food and beverage sector.

Geographic Expansion and Strategic Alliances

With roots in the Northeast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions, GraceKennedy Foods USA is expanding into Chicago, Texas, and California—markets where multicultural populations drive demand.

Growth has been made possible by alliances with Walmart and Kroger, which ensure stronger national distribution. These partnerships reinforce the company’s ability to respond quickly to demand and maintain product availability in all communities.

Growth by Category

The categories with the most significant potential for expansion include frozen foods, snacks, and beverages, especially products such as frozen cassava and plantains, vegetables, tequeños, and churros.

The company is also driving growth in its beverage portfolio with exotic juices such as passion fruit, soursop, and pear, thereby strengthening its appeal in the multicultural market.

According to data from GraceKennedy Foods USA, the company is recording double-digit annual growth and more than 20 multi-category launches each year, consolidating its position in the industry.

Channel and Distribution Strategy

Commercial Team of GraceKennedy Foods USA.

GraceKennedy Foods USA operates with a mixed distribution structure: DSD (direct store delivery) from its centers in New Jersey, Florida, and Atlanta, as well as partnerships with regional distributors in the South, Midwest, and West Coast. This integrated approach supports the company’s long-term vision for GraceKennedy-La Fe U.S. growth.

A Legacy That Drives the Future

With more than 100 years of history, GraceKennedy has made diversity the engine of its growth.

It celebrates an open and inclusive corporate culture, reflected in its multicultural team and its commitment to representing the rich culinary diversity of its consumers. This human and strategic approach has set GraceKennedy Foods USA apart from its competitors.

Multicultural Development as a Competitive Advantage

Multiculturalism is not only part of the company’s DNA but also guides its innovation strategy. Each product is designed to resonate with diverse consumers, offering authentic experiences that transcend borders and generations.

With a strong distribution network, strategic alliances, and a vision focused on authenticity, GraceKennedy-La Fe U.S. growth is set to expand, diversify, and strengthen its leadership in the U.S. market by 2026.

Alberto Young, general sales manager for the Northeastern United States at GraceKennedy Foods USA.

From his beginnings as a sales manager in Belize, Alberto Young learned that success is built on discipline, purpose, and a passion for service. Today, as general sales manager for the northeastern United States at GraceKennedy Foods USA, he leads with the same determination that has carried him through more than 20 years with the group.

“I’ve always liked sales and commercial management. My father was also a well-known salesman. Like father, like son,” he says with a smile that reveals pride and gratitude. His story is that of a professional who knew how to transform opportunity into a career and effort into results.

A Career Marked by Growth

His relationship with GraceKennedy began in 2001, when he contacted the company to distribute some of its products in Belize. In 2004, he officially joined the team, convinced that international experience would be key to his development. Since then, he has held key positions: general manager and director of GraceKennedy Belize, director of business development, and head of the Atlanta Food Division.

In 2015, he led the creation of the distribution network in that city, a fundamental step in the expansion of GraceKennedy Foods USA.

Education, Leadership, and Motivation

Graduating with honors and as the top student in his class at the University of the West Indies, Young completed a Master of Business Administration, which strengthened his strategic vision. “My team inspires me. I am motivated to help them achieve their goals and constantly innovate.”

Building the Future of the Northeast

Among his priorities are expanding the GraceKennedy and La Fe brands, improving sales processes, and developing new business channels.

His goal is clear: to position the company as the number one distributor of multi-ethnic foods in the Northeast. With vision and commitment, Alberto Young embodies the values of growth, diversity, and excellence that distinguish GraceKennedy Foods USA.