Goya Sponsors The Genuine Cup 2025: Inclusion & Autism

Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, is proud to sponsor the second annual Genuine Cup, a global soccer tournament for athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities at Rice University in Houston, Texas from July 29, 2025 through August 1, 2025.

“At Goya Foods, we are dedicated to the values of community and inclusivity. Sponsoring the Genuine Cup goes beyond supporting a tournament; it’s about coming together to uplift and celebrate individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism. We are honored to be part of this movement that fosters understanding, acceptance, and unity through the universal language of soccer,” stated Rafael Toro, National Director of Public Relations of Goya Foods.

This tournament brings together over 800 participants and 38 teams from 24 nations including Ajax, AS Roma, Athletic Club Fundazioa, Atlanta United FC, Bayer Leverkusen, Boca Juniors, City in the Community, Club América, Club Brugge, Club Peñarol, Club Querétaro, Corinthians Soccer Academy, Croatia National Team, CSDM Guatemala, Faddim, FBK Kaunas, FC Seoul, Football Futures Foundation, Fundació Barça, Fundaçao Benfica, Hungary National Team, Inter Miami, Inter Milan, Manchester United Foundation, México National Team, Newcastle United Foundation, No Barriers, Nàstic de Tarragona, Paris Saint-Germain, Puerto Rico National Team, Racing Club, Rangers FC, Sporting CP, Tigres UANL, United Genuine, Valencia FC, Werder Bremen, and Yokohama F. Marinos.

“Having Goya on board again means the world to us. Goya’s ongoing support not only affirms the positive direction we’re taking but also validates our mission and the impact we strive to make. Most importantly, it helps us strengthen our efforts to serve the neurodiverse community and build a powerful platform for lasting change and meaningful impact. We are deeply grateful for their trust and partnership in this journey,” stated Nacho Torras, one of the organizers of the Genuine Cup.