El Rancho Supermercado (El Rancho), a banner of Heritage Grocers Group (HGG), launched Curbside Pickup at all Houston-area locations, giving customers a convenient new way to shop for fresh, authentic groceries online and pick up orders without leaving their vehicles.

The new service is part of El Rancho Supermercado’s ongoing omnichannel growth strategy, designed to meet customers where they are and provide greater flexibility in how they shop. Customers can now browse thousands of products online, place orders in advance, and enjoy a seamless pickup experience at their preferred Houston-area store.

“At El Rancho Supermercado, convenience and authenticity shouldn’t be a trade-off,” said Adam Salgado, Chief Experience Officer for Heritage Grocers Group. “Expanding curbside pickup across our Houston stores brings together the experience our customers already know and trust with the flexibility they increasingly expect. It’s an important milestone in our omnichannel strategy as we continue building a more connected, convenient, and customer-centered shopping experience.”

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Customers can place orders through El Rancho Supermercado’s online storefront. There is no service fee, but a $35 minimum basket applies to both delivery and pickup orders placed through the online platform.

El Rancho Supermercado’s curbside pickup service reinforces the company’s commitment to enhancing the customer experience while continuing to provide the fresh produce, quality meats, bakery items, prepared foods, and culturally relevant products that customers expect.