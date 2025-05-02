CS Internacional Services: United by flavor, enchanted by spice

Paola Salinas embarked on a story of flavor, tradition, and empowerment in the heart of Archdale, North Carolina. From her restaurant Cabo Grill to the creation of the brands Sabor Norteño and Chipinque, Salinas brings a little piece of Mexico to the United States and builds a better future for women. The story simmered in her restaurant Cabo Grill, where Salinas observed her customers’ need for authentic Mexican flavors. This led her to found CS Internacional Services in 2018, with the Sabor Norteño brand focused on food service. The initial success of her Chicken Base spurred the creation of new products like Chilito and Chamoy, all made with original recipes and natural ingredients.

“Customers would say, ‘You guys are really Mexican, we really like your seasoning.’ And that’s how we started,” Salinas recalls. Her experience in the food service industry allowed her to identify the need for products that capture the authentic flavors of Mexico, not only for her restaurant but for many others.



CHIPINQUE: FLAVOR THAT GOES STRAIGHT TO THE HEART

Chipinque, Sabor Norteño’s sister brand, emerged to bring these flavors to a broader audience. With sauces like árbol, jalapeño, habanero, and seafood (marisquera), Chipinque has become synonymous with quality and authenticity. Furthermore, the brand achieved a significant milestone by being one of the first salsa lines to obtain Kosher certification.

“Hispanics need to replicate the authentic flavors of their country. Mexico, for example, is very attached to its roots, and we wanted to bring them a little piece of their country to the United States,” Salinas explains.

A BRAND WITH FLAVOR AND A CAUSE

But Chipinque is much more than a food brand. Salinas created a business model that supports single mothers in Mexico, providing them with job opportunities and a better future. The company employs around 30 women in its fields and factories, many of whom are mothers who have been left alone due to their husbands’ migration to the United States.

CHEF YISUS, PARTNER AND AMBASSADOR OF CHIPINQUE

Salinas’s commitment to quality and authenticity is reflected in every aspect of her products. Chipinque offers a flavor that feels like home, from the natural ingredients to the original recipes. The recent addition of Chef Jesús Díaz, known as Chef Yisus, as a partner and brand ambassador further reinforces this mission.

Chef Yisus, originally from Venezuela, is a prominent culinary figure known for his unique fusion style. He has been part of Univision’s “Despierta América.” His charisma led him to become a resident chef, winning three Emmys, publishing a book, and producing his travel and food show for Televisa Univision’s streaming platform, VIX.