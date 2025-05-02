Walmart Opens Next-Gen Supercenter

Walmart announced the grand opening of its newest Supercenter in Cypress, Texas — the company’s first ground-up Supercenter in four years and the first new-construction “Store of the Future” in the U.S. This milestone marks an exciting step forward in Walmart’s plan to build or convert more than 150 stores over the next several years as part of its long-term commitment to modernizing retail, expanding access to essential services and strengthening communities nationwide.

Designed to make shopping faster, easier and more connected, the Cypress Supercenter features reimagined layouts, expanded services and innovative technology — all aimed at helping customers shop how, when and where they want. The store will create hundreds of local jobs, showcase local Texas-based suppliers and serve as a community hub, reflecting Walmart’s broader investment in growth, opportunity and service for millions of Americans.

“This isn’t just a ribbon cutting. It’s a commitment to the future, an investment in a community and new job opportunities,” said John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S. “I’m proud of our associates in Cypress who brought this to reality.”

Related Article: Walmart Growth Strategy Signals Strong Future Read article

Reimagined retail: A Next-Gen Supercenter

Along with a refreshed look and feel, the Cypress Supercenter offers a broader assortment across key categories and new ways to shop and save — all while staying true to the retailer’s Every Day Low Prices promise. Customers will see QR codes throughout the store that unlock digital tools, resources and instant access to an expanded assortment. Walmart is blending the best of physical and digital to create a seamless omni journey — making shopping easy, fast and convenient.

Highlights of the Next-Gen store include:

A full-service fuel station with 8 pumps serving up to 16 vehicles.

A modern Pharmacy with a Health Services Room and Drive-Thru.

A refreshed Vision Center offering expanded services.

Elevated departments in Fashion, Baby, Home and Pets.

Regional and popular favorites such as a Hispanic bakery section, fresh tortilla maker, sushi station and Dunkin’.

Customer-centric amenities include a Mother’s Room and an Auto Care Center.

Ability for customers to use the Walmart App to engage with the store, including scheduling TV mounting, enhancing registries or booking tire installation.

Best-in-class pickup and delivery options — including Curbside Pickup, Fast Delivery (within 3 hours), Express Delivery (as soon as 30 minutes) and InHome — that allow customers to shop how and when they want, with the speed and convenience they deserve.

Store-wide digital shelf labels and updated Walmart branding.



Investing in U.S. retail and strengthening communities nationwide

The Cypress opening is part of a multi-million-dollar investment strategy to modernize retail, create high-quality jobs and enhance the shopping experience for customers across the United States. In addition to Cypress, in 2025, Walmart plans to open new Next-Gen Supercenters in Frisco, Texas; Melissa, Texas; Eagle Mountain, Utah; and Eastvale, California. Neighborhood Markets will debut in Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Milton, Florida; and Pace, Florida, while stores in Mountain View, California; and East Windsor, New Jersey, will be converted into full Supercenters.