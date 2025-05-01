Casey’s 2025 Innovation Summit Open

Casey’s, the third-largest convenience store and fifth-largest pizza chain, is now accepting applications for its 2025 Innovation Summit. The annual competitive event focuses on identifying brands with new and unique products to distribute across the retailer’s 2,900 stores.

“We received an overwhelming response and were impressed by a range of brands last year. We look forward to seeing new, differentiated and potentially exclusive products this year that will continue help us unlock an unexpected convenience experience for our guests,” said Chris Stewart, Vice President of Merchandising at Casey’s.

Food and beverage brands are encouraged to apply for the opportunity to become part of the company’s merchandising mix with the potential to be distributed in stores. Casey’s 2024 Product Innovation Summit selected over a dozen new suppliers, including:

1st Phorm energy drink

Kenny’s Candy and Confection

Magic Spoon protein treats

Neuro gum and mints

Now through May 19, food and beverage companies are invited to apply online to be considered for an opportunity to showcase their products, engage with Casey’s merchants, and gain exposure to their guest base. Applications are being managed through RangeMe and those selected must be able to attend an initial, virtual meeting in July with the possibility of being invited to the in-person 2025 Innovation Summit in Ankeny, Iowa, on August 6 and 7, 2025.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with Casey’s, a leading retailer in the convenience industry, for its Innovation Summit,” said Wayne Bennet, SVP of Retail at ECRM/RangeMe. “Last year’s inaugural Summit was a huge success, and we look forward to seeing a new wave of product innovations from this year’s eventually make their way onto Casey’s shelves.”

Applications for the Casey’s 2025 Innovation Summit are open through May 19. For more information or to apply, visit www.rangeme.com/caseysinnovation25.