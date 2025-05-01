Chef Merito: 40 Years of Flavor, Growth, and Community Builiding

Authenticity, innovation, and community summarize the 40-year legacy of Chef Merito. This Latino and family-founded business dreamed up in a Los Angeles garage has grown to become a market powerhouse through the strength of high-quality flavor development and deep connections with its Hispanic American consumer base.

Founded in 1985, Chef Merito was born of passion for authentic Mexican flavor. The brand quickly grew into a fan favorite among Los Angeles consumers, and most notably associated with its top-selling Carne Asada seasoning.

Early achievement was driven by direct relationships, beginning with major retailers across Van Nuys, California, showcasing an early commitment to building long standing partnerships.

40 YEARS OF ACHIEVEMENTS

Chef Merito’s 40-year heritage rests on deep knowledge of flavor, achieved through meticulous sourcing and blending; they have a specialized flavor division focused on expanding existing fl avors and meeting evolving customer demands; and their R&D staff, who are trained in Mexico, possesses expert skills in Mexican meat fl avor, enabling them to provide authentic, custom innovative blends. Market Leadership & Growth: Chef Merito is the #1 Hispanic Marinade Brand in California according to Nielsen; they lead the Hispanic marinade and seasoning market in California, outperforming the segment in dollar (8%) and unit (3%) sales growth – this success is fueled by a taste profi le that strongly resonates with the Mexican American consumer nationwide, instilling a feeling of belonging in every product.

Chef Merito is the #1 Hispanic Marinade Brand in California according to Nielsen; they lead the Hispanic marinade and seasoning market in California, outperforming the segment in dollar (8%) and unit (3%) sales growth – this success is fueled by a taste profi le that strongly resonates with the Mexican American consumer nationwide, instilling a feeling of belonging in every product. Quality & Operational Excellence: Chef Merito is BRC certified, demonstrating their commitment to quality control and scalable production; they offer comprehensive business solutions, including packaging, food service solutions, blending expertise, flavor development, packaging options, and spice sourcing.

Chef Merito is BRC certified, demonstrating their commitment to quality control and scalable production; they offer comprehensive business solutions, including packaging, food service solutions, blending expertise, flavor development, packaging options, and spice sourcing. Community & Partnerships: Chef Merito was the official carne asada seasoning of the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2013-2024; the brand also works closely with the Union Rescue Mission and the San Fernando Mission in Los Angeles, providing seasonings and marinades for meals on an ongoing basis.

TAILORED GROWTH

Growth in Chef Merito comes from a hyper focused & informed client-focused strategy along with strategic growth. With Meat Flavor Experts that provide fullservice business solutions with a personalized approach catering to your product needs. Taking advantage of its firm California foothold, Chef Merito is now rapidly expanding nationally, with focused expansion in the Southeast and bold plans to expand into the Northeast.

This dedication to “flavoring and spicing up more markets” is a testament to the company’s continued quest for innovation and growth, establishing it as a market

leader in the Hispanic flavor market.