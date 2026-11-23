Key Takeaways Millions of families in the USA actively seek out Latino products, highlighting the importance for supermarkets to understand their shopping habits.

The Hispanic population has grown to 70.1 million and demonstrates significant purchasing power, worth $2.8 trillion in consumption.

Twelve consumer trends for 2027 show that essentials are prioritized, with a shift towards grocery stores and larger packages of Latino products.

Hispanic consumers value brands that share their values and prefer to shop from mobile devices, indicating a need for businesses to adapt.

Challenges such as household budget pressures and import costs could impact sales of Latino products in the coming years.

With millions of families across the USA searching daily for Latino products rooted in their culture and traditions, supermarkets need to understand what these customers choose when they shop.

Keeping a close eye on their habits is essential for business. That’s why we’ve summarized twelve consumer trends based on data from the Census Bureau and research firms such as Circana, NIQ, and Numerator.

Each trend explains how these habits affect your pricing and inventory if you own a retail chain or grocery store. They also offer business ideas you can implement in 2027.

Who Are Today’s Hispanic Shoppers?

Before looking at merchandise, you need to understand your customers. Official data from the sources mentioned above reveals a young population that continues to grow in key states and shops according to its cultural roots.

A Young and Growing Population

According to the Census Bureau, as of July 2025, the Hispanic population in the United States reached 70.1 million people, representing 21% of the national population.

Their median age is 31.1, indicating an exceptionally young consumer group. In fact, 50% of this population is even younger.

Additionally, sixteen states have at least one million Hispanic residents. However, NIQ reports reveal that 62% of this population is concentrated in just five of those regions.

A Massive Consumer Market

Arizona State University and the Latino Donor Collaborative measured this market’s purchasing power in their 2026 report. Their findings reveal impressive figures:

Latino households accounted for $2.8 trillion in consumption in 2024, making this the world’s third-largest consumer market.

The community’s GDP reached $4.4 trillion.

Real spending growth has been three times that of non-Hispanic households since 2019.

However, Numerator reports a slowdown in household spending, which increased by just 0.8% in 2025 compared to 2024. Given this situation, you need to attract new customers without neglecting your existing customer base.

Latino Products and Shopping Habits: 12 Trends for 2027

Recent research shows which Latino products consumers buy and how they make purchasing decisions. Although every household is different, these findings can help you plan your product assortment for the coming year.

1. Essentials Come First

According to Numerator, rising prices have made nonessential items unaffordable for 80% of Hispanic consumers. Household budgets now focus primarily on basic necessities.

For your business, this means keeping essential products in stock. When customers can’t find these items on your shelves, they quickly move to another store or supermarket.

2. More Shopping at Grocery Stores and Wholesale Clubs

The company’s data also shows that Hispanics are moving away from department stores and concentrating their spending at supermarkets and wholesale retailers.

Circana had already identified a preference for in-person shopping and wholesale clubs compared to other consumer groups. As a result, the in-store shopping experience remains a deciding factor.

3. Larger Packages

Meanwhile, NIQ found that these shoppers choose Latino products in larger package sizes and manage household product usage more carefully to save money.

Since larger households pay close attention to savings per unit, displaying the price per ounce on family-size packages helps customers compare value and make informed purchases.

4. Cleaning Products: A Key Category

The company also reports that Hispanic consumers spend more than the average household, investing 10% more in cleaning products and 5% more in paper goods.

Furthermore, rather than cutting back on these purchases, these consumers prefer to look for deals. For this reason, promotions in both categories are essential to attracting customers to your business.

5. Traditional Pantry Staples

Circana reports indicate that Hispanic consumers purchase significantly more rice, dried vegetables, beans, eggs, refrigerated bread, and juice than the rest of the market.

Since these Latino products help families prepare their everyday meals, stocking different brands and package sizes is the best way to encourage customers to visit your store every week.

6. Growth Potential in Fruits and Vegetables

A 2026 analysis by the same consulting firm revealed that Hispanic households represent the greatest expansion opportunity for the fresh food industry.

Despite this, families are purchasing smaller quantities of fruits and vegetables during each shopping trip. Highlighting chili peppers, avocados, and plantains in the produce aisle can help recover sales volume.

7. Private-Label Brands with Latino Flavors

Circana’s research also indicates that store-brand products reached $330 billion in sales, accounting for 24% of total sales volume.

As a result, grocery chains are already developing exclusive product lines inspired by Hispanic cuisine. One example is Kroger’s Mercado, which offers dozens of options, from meats to snacks.

8. Flavors Based on Country of Origin

Geographic reports show that Mexican communities dominate the West and Midwest, while Caribbean and Central American populations are concentrated in the East.

These cultural differences mean that a store in Los Angeles and another in Miami need completely different product assortments, even though both serve Hispanic customers.

9. Less Beef, More Pork and Chicken

Another factor influencing these trends is the USDA’s forecast of a significant 9.4% increase in beef prices in 2026, compared to much smaller increases for pork (1.2%) and chicken (1%).

With another 4.7% increase projected for 2027, promoting poultry and alternative cuts is a smart strategy for traditional recipes such as carnitas, stewed chicken, and pernil.

10. Shopping from Mobile Devices

Meanwhile, Hispanic consumer spending is shifting toward digital commerce, a change in shopping habits that NIQ attributes primarily to younger consumers.

Adobe projects that 57.4% of holiday sales will take place through mobile devices. That’s why offering a Spanish-language catalog of Latino products is essential to capturing these orders.

11. Brands That Share Their Values

According to Numerator, 60% of Hispanic consumers would stop doing business with a company if it did not share their political or social views, since trust and values matter greatly to them.

Rising prices concern 40% of these consumers, while 30% are worried about immigration policy. Making customers feel welcome, understood, and respected in your store encourages them to return.

12. New Households, New Purchases

The Latino Donor Collaborative report highlights that Latino households accounted for 92.6% of newly established households in 2025. In fact, 51% already own their homes.

This has created strong demand for cleaning supplies and household products, giving businesses an excellent opportunity to stock these essential items.

How to Take Advantage of These Trends in Your Store

None of this information matters if your shelves remain unchanged. These recommendations show you what to place in your aisles to sell more Latino products in 2027.

Product Assortment and Displays

Reviewing inventory and how products are arranged throughout your aisles is the first step toward adapting your store to consumer habits. Focus on the following:

Specific brands based on country or region of origin (Mexican, Caribbean, or Central American).

Ingredients grouped together in the same area so customers can prepare traditional dishes.

Family-size packages of rice, beans, cleaning products, and paper goods.

Fresh vegetables in excellent condition with clearly displayed prices.

Affordable private-label alternatives for the most popular products.

Pricing, Promotions, and Communication

Knowing how to communicate your deals is especially important when customers are careful about spending. These strategies help you earn their trust and encourage frequent store visits:

Unit prices clearly displayed and translated into Spanish.

Discounts on everyday products, not just seasonal items.

Simple rewards programs that work directly on mobile devices.

Convenient payment options, including cards, cash, mobile payments, and coupons.

Trained staff who serve customers respectfully and in their preferred language.

Challenges Ahead in 2027

Although selling to Hispanic consumers represents a major opportunity, stores will need to pay closer attention next year to avoid unexpected changes in prices and purchasing habits.

Household Budgets Under Pressure

Cuts to government assistance have reduced consumer spending. USDA figures published by FRAC report that 6.3 million people left SNAP between January 2025 and July 2026.

This loss of assistance coincides with Numerator’s findings that 19% of Hispanic consumers canceled their shopping memberships over the past year, compared to 11% of the overall market.

Tariffs and Import Costs

Most Latino products come from Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. New customs tariffs scheduled for 2027 make it essential to review import costs with each supplier.

Additionally, the return of Mexican cattle following the border reopening will provide some relief to butcher shops, although analysts expect beef prices to remain high in the short term.