Supermercado Nuestra Familia Grows in South Omaha

Food solutions company SpartanNash® recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest Supermercado Nuestra Familia®—the fourth location in SpartanNash’s Hispanic retail banner. The newly renovated Supermercado Nuestra Familia—located at 5101 Harrison St. in Omaha, Neb.—was previously a Family Fare, with the transition reflecting the Company’s continued commitment to providing a tailored shopping experience that reflects the tastes and traditions of South Omaha’s Hispanic community.

Supermercado Nuestra Familia stores focus on community, quality and convenience. Along with its classic selections offered in the previous Family Fare store, store guests can now look forward to new additions like tortillas made fresh in-store, an enhanced cake selection, and a broader assortment of authentic Hispanic produce, meat, grocery and dairy products.

“Our Supermercado Nuestra Familia stores offer an abundance of handmade Hispanic foods, plus the convenience of a one-stop shop for grocery staples, and I’m excited to further invest in this banner as part of our retail portfolio,” SpartanNash Senior Vice President and Chief Retail Officer Djouma Barry said. “With four locations in the Omaha community, we are proud to build on our legacy by introducing even more store guests to everything Supermercado Nuestra Familia has to offer.”

Serving the Nebraska and Iowa communities since 2013, Supermercado Nuestra Familia specializes in Hispanic foods, including an abundant assortment of fresh fruits, vegetables and dried chiles and spices. Aguas frescas and horchata are available, along with fresh-cut fruit. Meat is trimmed fresh daily in the full-service carniceria. Tres Leches cakes, gelatins and flans are made in-house, and La Cocina features fresh cheeses, creams, hams, and hot food favorites like tamales, enchiladas, beans and rice. Shoppers can also find freshly made corn and flour tortillas in the tortilleria, often still warm as they go into shoppers’ carts.

“Supermercado Nuestra Familia is deeply rooted in our neighborhoods and proudly supports community events such as Cinco de Mayo Omaha and Fiestas Patrias Omaha. Our entire team is honored to carry forward the tradition of neighborhood service while offering guests even more reasons to shop locally,” Store Director Jerry Duncan said.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 20,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers with convenience stores. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers.