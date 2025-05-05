Independent Grocers Warn SNAP Cuts Threaten Access to Food

The National Grocers Association (NGA) is mobilizing independent food retailers nationwide to oppose proposed SNAP cuts that would slash funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by 20 percent.

The proposed reduction threatens over 41 million Americans who rely on SNAP benefits, including 14 million children and more than 6.5 million seniors. The program also supports more than 300,000 jobs across the food supply chain — from farmers and truckers to small-town grocers.

NGA Rallies Congress Against SNAP Cuts

NGA representatives met last week with senior lawmakers, including aides to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Congresswoman Angie Craig. The grocers delivered a clear message: deep SNAP cuts would devastate vulnerable families and the independent grocery stores that serve them.

“At the heart of every independent grocer across the nation is a simple but powerful belief that no American should go hungry,” said Stephanie Johnson, RDN, NGA’s vice president for government relations. “With this core value in mind, we urge Congress to limit SNAP funding cuts during the reconciliation process.”

SNAP Delivers Economic Return, Supports Communities

According to NGA’s issue brief, every $1 invested in SNAP generates $1.79 in economic activity, reinforcing its value as a cost-effective program. Johnson emphasized that SNAP cuts would harm families and small businesses in rural and underserved areas.

“Independent grocers are essential partners in delivering SNAP benefits,” Johnson said. “Cutting SNAP would harm the most vulnerable Americans and threaten the viability of community grocery stores that are depended upon by their local economies and neighborhoods.”

These stores often operate in areas considered food deserts, where they are the only source of fresh food for miles. Without SNAP support, their operations could become unsustainable, worsening food insecurity.

Grocers Play Crucial Role in Public Health and Local Economies

Many independent grocers are lifelines in their communities, ensuring access to nutritious food while sustaining local jobs. The NGA warns that SNAP cuts would destabilize these food access points and disrupt the economic ecosystem around them.

“SNAP is more than an anti-hunger program—it’s an economic engine that supports local businesses, strengthens communities, and supports neighbors during times of need,” Johnson said.

NGA supports thoughtful reforms that strengthen accountability and program integrity, but stresses the need to protect the core funding that ensures basic access to food.

Industry Seeks Collaboration, Not Confrontation

NGA has called for a balanced approach in partnership with Congressional leaders and the Trump Administration. The association’s stance reflects a broader industry consensus: drastic SNAP cuts will do more harm than good.

“Independent grocers are ready to work with policymakers to preserve a SNAP program that’s efficient, effective, and fair,” Johnson added.

Looking Ahead

As budget debates continue, NGA remains vocal in its advocacy. The association vows to defend SNAP as a moral obligation and an economic pillar that benefits all Americans.

Independent grocers stand firm: protecting SNAP means protecting communities, small businesses, and the families who depend on both.