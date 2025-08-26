Save A Lot Names Bill Mayo as New CEO

Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the U.S., promoted its Chief Operating Officer, Bill Mayo, to Chief Executive Officer as current CEO Fred Boehler steps back from day-to-day operations. Boehler will remain active in an advisory role to both Mayo and the Board of Directors over the coming months.

Mayo joined Save A Lot in March 2024 and became Chief Operating Officer in October 2024, with oversight of the merchandising, marketing, new business development, sales and retail operations teams. Prior to Save A Lot, he spent 29 years at Wakefern Food Corporation, the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the U.S. There, Mayo served as Chief Administrative Officer, leading strategic business initiatives that drove significant efficiencies by leveraging analytics of store-level demand management and increasing sales and net gross profit for the company’s international wholesale sales division. Mayo’s experience at Wakefern crosses multiple departments, including logistics, merchandising, operations, technology, procurement, and category management.

A Smooth Transition: Bill Mayo Promoted to CEO as Fred Boehler Steps Back

“As I step back from daily management of the Save A Lot business, I’m confident that Bill is the right leader to help steer the company through to its next phase of growth,” said Boehler, who joined the Save A Lot Board of Directors in 2021 and has served as CEO since October 2023. “Bill has played a key role in resetting the company’s go-forward strategy and reclaiming Save A Lot’s value and retail leadership as both a wholesaler and an operator. I will be thrilled to watch the team’s continued success as the initiatives we’ve launched gain momentum.”

“The Save A Lot Board of Directors is grateful to Fred for his leadership, first as a member of the Board and more recently as CEO. His continued work as an advisor will be invaluable,” said Mike Motz, Chairman of the Board. “We are also excited to expand our collaboration with Bill, who has demonstrated over the last 18 months strong expertise in both wholesale and retail. He will be a tremendous partner for the Board and for Save A Lot Retail Partners alike.”

“I’m honored to serve alongside our experienced and talented team who work hard every day to deliver outstanding value and quality groceries to neighborhoods across the country,” said Mayo. “I love this brand and what it represents for our retailers and especially our customers. Save A Lot has a unique industry positioning, and we’re poised to deliver a new era of growth.”

Related Article: Save A Lot y Mas is a New Hispanic Store Format Read Article

About Save A Lot

Save A Lot, founded in 1977, operates approximately 700 stores in 30 states, making it the largest independently owned and operated discount grocery chain in the U.S. True to its mission of being a hometown grocer, Save A Lot strives to provide unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items.