Winn-Dixie celebrates 100 years

Winn-Dixie is celebrating its centennial with nostalgic pricing, special celebrations and a renewed commitment to fighting hunger. For 100 years, the grocer has been more than just a store – it’s been a cornerstone of Southeast communities, serving generations through historic events, natural disasters and everyday moments. This milestone honors the people and places that made it possible.

Anthony Hucker, Chairman & CEO for Southeastern Grocers, Winn-Dixie’s parent company, said, “Reaching 100 years is an extraordinary milestone that belongs to everyone who has been part of Winn-Dixie’s journey – our associates, our customers and the communities we call home. For generations, we’ve been a trusted part of family dinners, holiday gatherings and everyday moments that matter most. That trust is our greatest measure of success. As we celebrate our centennial, we honor our lasting legacy of serving our neighbors with quality and value and look ahead with a renewed commitment to empowering people to feed and enrich our communities as we carry Winn-Dixie into the next century.”

From Sept. 3–30, Winn-Dixie is reflecting on the decades with special throwback pricing on several items each week to offer customers exclusive savings of up to $100* on grocery favorites, including iconic Chek Cola, private-label staples and popular national brands. The throwback pricing will be available through digital coupons in the award-winning Winn-Dixie Rewards app and online.

Related Article: Southeastern Grocers Completes Sale of Fresco y Más Read Article

On Friday, Sept. 5, from 4–6 p.m., Winn-Dixie is rolling out the red carpet for its loyal customerswith a free community birthday bash at six select Winn-Dixie stores across the Southeast. Each celebration will feature live music, birthday cake, giveaways, sampling and family fun. The first 100 customers to arrive at each location at 4 p.m. will receive a mystery Winn-Dixie gift card valued between $19.25 and $100 – with $19.25 serving as a nostalgic nod to Winn-Dixie’s founding year. Additionally, in its hometown of Jacksonville, racing fans can also take photos with a replica of Mark Martin’s legendary #60 Winn-Dixie car. The free celebrations will take place at the following store locations:

611 E. Main St., Apopka, FL 32703

10505 NW 41 st St., Doral, FL 33178

St., Doral, FL 33178 10915-122 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville, FL 32256

9864 Stringfellow Road, St. James City, FL 33956

13508 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33612

2104 Williams Blvd., Kenner, LA 70062

Since 1925, Winn-Dixie has been more than just a store – it’s been a cornerstone of Southeast communities, serving generations through historic events, natural disasters and everyday moments.

True to its century-long legacy of community service, Winn-Dixie is also marking its anniversary with a $200,000 donation to fight hunger. The contribution includes $100,000 to Feeding America® to support hunger relief programs and $100,000 in product donations to help nourish local communities across the Southeast. The donation reinforces Winn-Dixie’s long-standing dedication to the communities it serves, upholding a tradition of giving back that has defined the grocer since its founding in 1925. Through partnerships with local food banks, disaster relief efforts and community giving programs, Winn-Dixie has shown that being a good neighbor is about more than just providing quality groceries; it also means investing in the well-being of communities that have supported the grocer for 100 years.

As Winn-Dixie enters its second century, it remains focused on its founding principles of quality, value and community connection, while embracing innovation to serve evolving customer needs. From traditional in-store shopping to modern online delivery options, the grocer continues to offer fresh new options to best serve families across the Southeast.