Walmart Encourages Businesses to Bid for Open Call 2024

Walmart began accepting applications for its 11th annual Open Call 2024 event, inviting small business owners and entrepreneurs across the U.S. to apply for the opportunity to pitch their products to be sold on Walmart or Sam’s Club shelves or Walmart.com and SamsClub.com.

Applications are open until July 15, 2024. Open Call 2024 will be held on September 24 and 25, leading to Manufacturing Month in October.

Since its launch in 2014, Open Call has provided thousands of small and medium-sized businesses the chance to become Walmart suppliers and reach millions of new customers with their U.S.-made products.

Walmart Open Call 2024 is powered by RangeMe and ECRM Connect. With an active network of nearly 200,00 product suppliers and manufacturers, RangeMe has partnered with Walmart to create a seamless experience for the annual Open Call.

June 24: The application period opens.

The application period opens. July 15: The application period closes.

The application period closes. Aug. 20: Entrepreneurs are notified if they are selected to pitch at Open Call.

Entrepreneurs are notified if they are selected to pitch at Open Call. Sept. 24-25: Open Call Event in Bentonville, AR.

At last year’s Open Call, Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants heard over 1,000 pitches from over 700 businesses in all 50 states.

Related Article: Walmart to Use Digital Shelf Labels in 2,300 Stores Read the Article

Entrepreneurs who secure a “golden ticket” — a deal for Walmart to sell their products in stores or online — can gain access to a vast customer base, enabling significant growth. After earning golden tickets, Open Call winners often go on to grow their manufacturing footprints and create jobs within their local communities.

All Open Call 2024 entrepreneurs will participate in mentoring sessions with Walmart leaders and hear from special guests, gaining invaluable business insights and resources.

Additionally, each entrepreneur will have a one-on-one pitch meeting with Walmart and/or Sam’s Club merchants. Every entrepreneur at Open Call 2024 stands to gain valuable business advice and guidance.

Open Call is central to Walmart’s $350 billion commitment to bolster U.S. manufacturing by sourcing shelf-ready products made, grown, or assembled in the U.S.