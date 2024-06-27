BJ’s Wholesale Club Will Open New Locations in NJ and NC

BJ’s Wholesale Club, an operator of membership warehouse clubs, announced the locations of its newest clubs, set to open in early 2025.

Hanover Township and Southern Pines clubs will mark the retailer’s 25th club in New Jersey and 10th in North Carolina.

“We are excited to deliver the unbeatable value our membership offers to even more families in New Jersey and North Carolina,” said Bill Werner, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Development, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “As we continue to expand our footprint along the East Coast and beyond, we look forward to helping more families save up to 25 percent off grocery story prices every day.”

BJ’s Expanding into 21 States

The company announced earlier this year that it would open eight new clubs across the Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast. They are also expanding into their 21st state, opening in Louisville, KY, in early 2025.

As BJ’s expands its footprint, it continues to support the communities where its members and team members live and work.

BJ’s Wholesale Club offers a convenient one-stop shopping experience that includes a vast selection of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies, exclusive offerings and much more.

The new clubs will also delight shoppers with a treasure-hunt experience by providing an assortment of local and seasonal items, home décor, apparel, toys, the latest in tech and much more.

Each new BJ’s Wholesale Club location is projected to generate approximately 150 employment opportunities, with hiring set to commence soon for these new locations.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and has operated 244 clubs and 177 BJ’s Gas® locations in 20 states until now.