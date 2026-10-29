Value Shapes Holiday Baskets for Hispanic Shoppers

Hispanic shoppers are not abandoning the holidays. Instead, many are finding practical ways to preserve their celebrations while managing higher grocery costs.

According to the September 2026 PDG Insights research, 40% of Hispanic consumers expect to celebrate the holidays about the same way they usually do. Another 29% plan to celebrate but make more budget-conscious choices, while 17% expect to scale back gatherings, meals or traditions because of cost.

For independent grocers and manufacturers, this creates an opportunity to help families maintain meaningful traditions without exceeding their budgets.

Price will influence store choice, but it is not the only consideration. Just over half of shoppers say the lowest overall prices will influence where they buy holiday groceries. Freshness and quality of meal ingredients matter to 42%, while 40% prioritize access to traditional, cultural or family-favorite holiday foods. Strong promotions, coupons and loyalty rewards are equally important, cited by 40%.

These findings reinforce an advantage independent retailers can bring to the holiday season: combining competitive value with an assortment that reflects the foods and traditions important to their communities.

Shoppers are also planning ahead. Forty-six percent expect to look for more deals, coupons, loyalty rewards or cash-back offers, and 40% plan to begin shopping earlier or stock up when holiday products go on sale. One-third will set a specific holiday grocery budget, while a similar share will compare prices or visit multiple retailers to find the best value. Nearly one-quarter plan to buy more private-label products.

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Meat, poultry and seafood will face the greatest budget scrutiny, according to 62% of Hispanic consumers. Fresh produce and side-dish ingredients follow at 42%, with beverages at 40% and snacks, appetizers or prepared foods at 38%.

Age and income shape value differently. Lower-income shoppers focus more on lowest price, while higher-income consumers place greater weight on traditional foods and are more likely to expect higher spending. Shoppers 55 and older are the most price-focused and most likely to put meat under budget pressure; younger adults are more likely to anticipate spending increases. Across groups, the goal is the same: preserve the celebration by balancing value, quality and familiar foods.

Holiday Snapshot

40% Plan to begin shopping earlier and stocking up.

Plan to begin shopping earlier and stocking up. 62% Expect meat, poultry, or seafood to face the greatest budget scrutiny.

Expect meat, poultry, or seafood to face the greatest budget scrutiny. 46% plan to seek more deals, coupons, loyalty rewards or cash-back offers.

Hispanic shoppers still want to celebrate, and independent grocers can help. Winning their holiday business requires more than discounts: pair competitive value with trusted quality, culturally relevant assortments and early, visible promotions that make planning easier.