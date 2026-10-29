DoorDash to Acquire Instacart in $17B Deal

DoorDash and Maplebear (the legal name behind Instacart) announced an agreement under which DoorDash will acquire Instacart for $65.00 per Instacart share, for an equity value of about $17 billion. The aggregate transaction consideration will be at least 75% cash, with Instacart stockholders able to elect cash, DoorDash stock, or a combination of both, subject to proration so that DoorDash stock does not exceed 25% of the aggregate consideration. Instacart’s board of directors has unanimously approved the agreement.

DoorDash and Instacart share a mission to help local businesses succeed. Families turn to Instacart for the big weekly shop and to DoorDash for meals and nearly anything else they need from their neighborhood in under an hour. The combined company will offer grocers and retailers of every size DoorDash’s delivery network and Instacart’s grocery and fulfillment technology, in both apps and on stores’ own websites, along with the advertising and AI tools each company has built. In either app, customers choose a store in their community, and the store makes the sale. Consumers will have more stores to choose from, more savings opportunities when they choose to shop with a local business, and faster delivery options, while Dashers and Shoppers will have more ways to earn.

Most grocery shopping still happens in stores, but more people are buying groceries and everyday goods online. They expect fast, affordable delivery and an easy ordering process. The biggest online retailers and grocers are racing ahead, building their own delivery fleets, warehouses, membership programs, and AI shopping assistants. A grocer or retailer on thin margins cannot build all of that alone, and with AI, the playing field risks tilting even further away from local commerce.

DoorDash and Instacart believe that communities benefit when Main Street competes, and they build the tools that empower local businesses. Together, they could help local stores grow online. More grocers could use Instacart’s technology to run their own websites and retail media networks, increasing sales and advertising revenue. Brands would gain a scaled alternative for reaching customers online. Grocers could add capacity for online orders through DoorDash’s DashMart Fulfillment Services and offer faster, more accurate, and more affordable delivery.

“Grocery is one of the hardest things to get right online. Someone has to pick a ripe avocado, find a substitute you’d choose yourself, and get the ice cream to you before it melts,” said Tony Xu, co-founder and CEO of DoorDash. “Instacart has spent years learning to do that well for grocers, while DoorDash has built a delivery network and technology that local stores rely on every day. Together, we could give stores of every size more of those tools and unlock the potential of grocery delivery. It’s still early innings, but we know that when more people shop local, more dollars stay local.”

“Over the last 14 years, Instacart has transformed online grocery by helping retailers of all sizes compete and grow, and joining forces with DoorDash allows us to do even more,” said Chris Rogers, Instacart CEO. “When our purpose-built grocery technology and trusted retailer and brand relationships are combined with DoorDash’s global consumer reach and logistics capabilities, we can create new opportunities for our retail and brand partners, offer an even better experience for customers and shoppers, and deliver compelling value for our shareholders. Together, we can accelerate innovation across the grocery industry and make online grocery more seamless and affordable for the millions of households we serve.”

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Benefits and commitments

DoorDash expects many benefits will flow from the transaction, including:

More Choice for Consumers: Instacart customers could shop at more than 50,000 additional stores, on top of the nearly 100,000 stores on the Instacart platform today.

Instacart customers could shop at more than 50,000 additional stores, on top of the nearly 100,000 stores on the Instacart platform today. Two Memberships for the Price of One: DashPass and Instacart+ members would pay one membership fee instead of two, saving an estimated $100 million per year on membership fees alone.

DashPass and Instacart+ members would pay one membership fee instead of two, saving an estimated $100 million per year on membership fees alone. More Ways to Earn for Dashers and Shoppers: More orders for local businesses can create more earning opportunities, with more choice over when and how they earn, whether that’s grocery orders on a quiet day, restaurant orders at peak times, or both.

DoorDash is proud to share a few of the post-close commitments it is making today that demonstrate how this deal benefits local communities:

Open Platform, No Grocery Exclusivity: Local grocers can work with any delivery platform they choose to help them grow.

Local grocers can work with any delivery platform they choose to help them grow. Shoppers Keep What They Love: Instacart Shoppers can keep the features they love, including the flexibility to choose how much they work, the information they need to decide which batches to accept, and whether to take on DoorDash orders or keep shopping only on Instacart.

Following closing, DoorDash is expected to keep Instacart’s brand, enterprise technology products, and app. Until the transaction closes, DoorDash and Instacart will continue to operate as separate and independent companies.

Transaction details

The transaction is expected to close in the end of 2027 or the first half of 2028, subject to approval by Instacart stockholders, the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, other regulatory approvals, including in Canada and Israel, and other customary closing conditions.

DoorDash is building the future of local commerce by connecting people to the best of their neighborhoods. Since 2013, they have facilitated over 10 billion consumer orders, driven over $230 billion in sales for merchants, helped Dashers earn over $80 billion through the platform, and expanded to more than 40 countries. They support businesses of all sizes through multiple brands worldwide, including DoorDash, Deliveroo, SevenRooms, and Wolt.

Instacart is a leading grocery technology company that partners with more than 2,200 retail banners, representing nearly 100,000 stores, to transform how people shop for the groceries they need from the retailers they trust, while creating flexible earning opportunities for shoppers. Through the Instacart Marketplace, Instacart Enterprise platform, and Instacart Ads ecosystem, the company powers e-commerce, fulfillment, in-store technology, AI offerings, and advertising for partners.