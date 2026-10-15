Vallarta Opens First Store in Duarte, California

Vallarta Supermarkets, the family-owned Latin grocery chain known for authentic, fresh offerings across California and Arizona, is celebrating the opening of its first Duarte location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, October 21st. Located at 1470 Mountain Ave, Duarte, CA 91010, the new store marks Vallarta Supermarkets’ 66th location and continues the company’s growth across Southern California.
The grand opening celebration will bring the Duarte community together with live
entertainment, special giveaways, community contributions, and a chance to experience Vallarta’s fresh and authentic offerings. The first 300 customers through the doors on grand opening day will receive a complimentary reusable grocery bag filled with groceries. To celebrate the new location, Vallarta will also donate $10,000 to five local schools and charitable organizations, furthering the company’s commitment to supporting the communities it serves.
“We’re excited to open our doors in Duarte and become part of this community,” said Allie Garcia, Vice President of Marketing at Vallarta Supermarkets. “With every new store, our goal is to create a welcoming destination where families can find fresh, high-quality ingredients that reflect the cultures and traditions they love. We’re equally proud to give back to the communities we join, and we look forward to building lasting connections with Duarte residents and local organizations.”
The new store will also introduce SushiOro, Vallarta Supermarkets’ new in-store sushi concept featuring rolls with flavors developed by Vallarta’s in-house chefs. SushiOro will debut six signature sauces, ranging from sweet and zesty to bold and spicy, with select sauces paired with core Vallarta rolls and all six available separately for customers who like a little extra flavor.
The Duarte store will create 200 new jobs, from department staff to store leadership roles, and offer a vibrant 45,839 sq. ft. space featuring all of Vallarta’s signature departments, creating a convenient, welcoming shopping destination for local residents.
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Signature Duarte’s store departments include:
- Made-Fresh Daily Foods: From warm corn and flour tortillas crafted in-house to hand-decorated cakes and pan dulce in the Panadería, and fresh ceviches prepared with freshly squeezed lime, Vallarta’s signature freshness is front and center.
- Authentic Flavors at the Heart of the Store: The Carnicería, home of the Original Carne AsadaTM, offers premium cuts of meat marinated in signature spices. Guests can also visit the Cremería, which showcases traditional cheeses like queso fresco and cotija, and the Pescadería and in-house Cevichería, which offer ocean-fresh seafood, aguachiles, and more.
- Grab-and-Go With a Cultural Twist: Shoppers can stop at La Cocina for hot, ready-to-eat meals inspired by Mexico and Central America, sip aguas frescas straight from traditional vitroleros at the Juice Bar, or personalize their guacamole at the made-to-order station. They can also find convenient refrigerated meals ready to heat and enjoy at home, including tortas de jamón, fresh salads, and our signature rice and refried beans. For a sweet finish, the Dulcería offers candies, piñatas, and celebration essentials.
- Global Meets Local: Alongside Latin American staples, Vallarta adds variety with hand-rolled sushi at SushiOro, fresh-pressed juices, fruit bowls topped with Tajín and chamoy, and a wide selection of organic produce sourced locally and worldwide.
- More Than Groceries: The Florería brightens every occasion with vibrant flower arrangements and potted plants, making the store a true community destination.