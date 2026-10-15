Vallarta Opens First Store in Duarte, California

Vallarta Supermarkets, the family-owned Latin grocery chain known for authentic, fresh offerings across California and Arizona, is celebrating the opening of its first Duarte location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, October 21st. Located at 1470 Mountain Ave, Duarte, CA 91010, the new store marks Vallarta Supermarkets’ 66th location and continues the company’s growth across Southern California.

The grand opening celebration will bring the Duarte community together with live

entertainment, special giveaways, community contributions, and a chance to experience Vallarta’s fresh and authentic offerings. The first 300 customers through the doors on grand opening day will receive a complimentary reusable grocery bag filled with groceries. To celebrate the new location, Vallarta will also donate $10,000 to five local schools and charitable organizations, furthering the company’s commitment to supporting the communities it serves.

“We’re excited to open our doors in Duarte and become part of this community,” said Allie Garcia, Vice President of Marketing at Vallarta Supermarkets. “With every new store, our goal is to create a welcoming destination where families can find fresh, high-quality ingredients that reflect the cultures and traditions they love. We’re equally proud to give back to the communities we join, and we look forward to building lasting connections with Duarte residents and local organizations.”

The new store will also introduce SushiOro, Vallarta Supermarkets’ new in-store sushi concept featuring rolls with flavors developed by Vallarta’s in-house chefs. SushiOro will debut six signature sauces, ranging from sweet and zesty to bold and spicy, with select sauces paired with core Vallarta rolls and all six available separately for customers who like a little extra flavor.

The Duarte store will create 200 new jobs, from department staff to store leadership roles, and offer a vibrant 45,839 sq. ft. space featuring all of Vallarta’s signature departments, creating a convenient, welcoming shopping destination for local residents.

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Signature Duarte’s store departments include: