The Power of Two: Grace and La Fe, Two Heritages, One Strategy

One brand was born in Jamaica in 1922. The other has spent more than half a century in Hispanic kitchens across the United States. Today, Grace and La Fe share a parent company and a common purpose: bringing authentic flavors to an increasingly diverse consumer. They are two iconic brands for a multicultural market.

GraceKennedy Foods (USA) LLC, a subsidiary of Jamaica-based GraceKennedy Group, acquired La Fe Foods in 2014. Since then, it has added distribution centers in New Jersey, Florida, and Georgia.

For the company, “The Power of Two” captures the union between Grace and La Fe. It represents the strength of two iconic brands with distinct cultural identities, united by a shared vision for growth in the U.S. multicultural food market.

Grace brings its Caribbean heritage and distinctive flavors. La Fe, for its part, contributes its bond with Hispanic households and a broad everyday portfolio. Together, they are gaining ground in traditional, multicultural and mainstream channels.

“Our strategy is not about changing what makes each brand unique, but about leveraging their individual strengths to build a more relevant, accessible and competitive portfolio,” said Andrés Falquez, Global Marketing Manager – Hispanic Brands Category at GraceKennedy Foods.

Authenticity As an Advantage

According to Falquez, food connects consumers with their roots and cultural identity. At the same time, younger generations hold on to those ties while exploring other cuisines and lifestyles.

Cultural heritage not only creates an emotional connection but is also a competitive advantage. That is why innovation follows a simple rule: “It must complement authenticity, not replace it.”

GraceKennedy Foods aims to establish itself as “a trusted and relevant benchmark in the U.S. multicultural food market.”

“Our multicultural vision is rooted in authenticity. By honoring the heritage of Grace and La Fe and driving innovation, we bring trusted flavors to new generations and create meaningful connections in an ever-evolving market.” — Andrés Falquez

La Fe: Hispanic Heritage, An Evolving Consumer

Frozen foods are the foundation of La Fe’s business. Its portfolio includes yuca, plantains, vegetables, and fruit pulps, staples of Hispanic family meals.

Now, the brand is betting on convenience. Empanadas, easy-to-prepare meals and new tropical beverages bring familiar flavors into everyday life.

“Our goal is to deliver relevant innovation without losing the flavors, quality and cultural connection that consumers associate with La Fe,” Falquez said.

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New Generations

Second- and third-generation Hispanics keep their roots, but they shop and cook differently. As a result, La Fe seeks to retain its traditional base while attracting younger households and general-market consumers.

On the commercial side, La Fe is strengthening its distribution in the Northeast and Florida. It also works with regional chains, independent stores, and large retailers to improve availability and assortment.

Andrés Falquez is Global Marketing Manager – Hispanic Brands Category at GraceKennedy Foods. He leads brand strategy, innovation, and business development. With more than 20 years of experience in Latin America and the United States, he joined GraceKennedy in 2018.

Grace: Caribbean Roots, Global Relevance

Grace built its reputation on authenticity, quality, and knowledge of Caribbean cuisine. For generations, its products have been part of everyday cooking and family celebrations.

Its jerk seasonings, hot sauces, and coconut milk remain at the heart of that identity. Today, the brand spans four strategic categories: frozen foods, seasonings and sauces, beverages, and fish and meats. In addition, brands such as Tropical Rhythms, Zesti, Tastee Cheese, and Nurishment round out the Caribbean portfolio.

Grace and La Fe seek to retain their traditional base while attracting younger households and general-market consumers.

Innovating Without Losing Flavor

Grace innovates around three priorities: authenticity, convenience, and relevance. In frozen foods, fish and meats, it is looking for practical formats for Caribbean dishes. In seasonings and sauces, it is exploring new uses for its signature flavors.

“Our goal is to honor the traditions that have made Grace a go-to brand in households,” said Andrea Reynolds, Global Marketing Manager – Grace Brand & Caribbean Division Products at GraceKennedy Foods.

For Reynolds, the United States represents a major opportunity, as Caribbean cuisine is drawing growing interest among diverse consumers, further highlighting the importance of joint efforts between Grace and La Fe.