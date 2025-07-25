Superior Grocers Opens Second Las Vegas Store with Community Focus

Superior Grocers opened its second Las Vegas location on July 23rd, 2025, expanding its community-first grocery model to a new neighborhood at 390 S. Decatur Blvd. The 36,888-square-foot store becomes the chain’s 74th nationwide, highlighting the grocer’s steady growth beyond California.

The new Central West Las Vegas location brings Superior Grocers’ signature blend of affordability, quality meats, fresh produce, and community engagement to a broader local audience.

A Grand Opening with Purpose

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, company leaders handed out donation checks to Red Rock Elementary School, Griffith Elementary School, and Grupo Folklorico Libertad — part of the grocer’s long-standing mission to support education and cultural programs.

Customers packed the aisles early to explore the new store. They participated in the grand opening festivities, which included food samples, live entertainment, and a drawing to win a new Nissan Sentra.

“This isn’t just another store opening. It’s about joining a new neighborhood, supporting local schools, and building real relationships,” said Richard Wardwell, President and CEO of Superior Grocers.

Serving a Diverse Community

Located just south of Highway 11, near the Opportunity Village Thrift Store, the new store aims to meet the needs of one of Las Vegas’ most diverse areas.

Departments include produce, a full-service meat counter, bakery, tamales made from fresh nixtamal, and a tortillería. Also, prepared foods and specialty drinks, such as boba tea and aguas frescas.

Shoppers will also find Superior Grocers’ private-label SR Superior Ranch Meats and popular value meals.

“We strive to offer quality and value in every aisle,” Wardwell said. “Whether it’s fresh tortillas or a family-sized pack of meat, we want customers to know we’re here for their everyday needs.”

Digital Convenience Meets Tradition

In addition to in-store deals, shoppers can access weekly offers through SuperiorGrocers.com or the mobile app, which features digital coupons and personalized savings.

Wardwell emphasized that while the brand continues to innovate online, its foundation remains firmly rooted in community service and face-to-face customer care.

A West Coast Grocery Staple

Superior Grocers was founded in 1981 and has since grown into one of the nation’s largest independent supermarket chains. The brand caters to multicultural communities with tailored product selections and bilingual service. The company has stores across Southern and Central California, as well as Nevada.

The grocer also plays an active role in local programs that promote education, health, and youth development. This mix of community investment and operational growth has helped it remain competitive in a landscape increasingly dominated by national chains.

More Than a Storefront

“We don’t just open stores — we open opportunities,” Wardwell said. “From job creation to nonprofit partnerships, we aim to contribute in ways that last.”

Superior Grocers plans to keep expanding strategically, with more locations under consideration in Nevada and California.

Store Information

Address: 390 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV

Hours: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily

Website: SuperiorGrocers.com

As Las Vegas neighborhoods continue to grow and diversify, Superior Grocers provides food, cultural familiarity, economic support, and civic partnership. The second Las Vegas location signals the grocer’s long-term commitment to the region.