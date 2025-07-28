El Rancho Supermercado Expands Access for SNAP Shoppers

El Rancho Supermercado has partnered with Texas Health Resources to expand the Double Up Food Bucks Texas program to eight locations in North Texas, making fresh fruits and vegetables more affordable for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients.

The move increases the total number of participating grocery stores and farmers markets in North Texas to 25. El Rancho Supermercado, owned by Heritage Grocers Group, is the latest major retailer to support the initiative that helps low-income families stretch their food dollars.

Discounts on Fresh Produce for SNAP Users

As part of the collaboration, shoppers using the Lone Star Card at any of the eight participating El Rancho Supermercado stores will receive 50% off fresh produce purchases. The offer, valid through Aug. 31, provides a daily discount of up to $10. Beginning Sept. 1, the discount will be up to $5 per day.

The Double Up Food Bucks Texas program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The program matches or discounts the purchase of fresh produce for SNAP participants, aiming to increase access to healthy foods.

Wider Reach in Underserved Communities

The eight El Rancho Supermercado stores now offering Double Up Food Bucks benefits are located in Dallas, Fort Worth, Lewisville, McKinney, Grand Prairie, Garland, and Irving. The program is also available at three additional El Rancho locations in Houston and Odessa.

“Making benefits available to our customers means more nutritious food on the table for families who need it most,” said Adam Salgado, president of the Heritage Grocers Group Giving Foundation. “But the impact goes beyond individual households. This partnership is a commitment to food security, to public health, and to the well-being of the communities we serve every day.”

El Rancho Supermercado’s Community Commitment

El Rancho Supermercado has long served Hispanic communities in Texas, offering authentic, affordable groceries in a welcoming environment. Its involvement in the program reflects a broader commitment to community health and economic access.

“El Rancho has a well-established and trusted local presence,” said Matt Dufrene, vice president of Texas Health Resources. “Its participation means more local families can now access Double Up Texas benefits, and that’s a win for the well-being of our entire community.”

A Regional Strategy for Health Equity

Double Up Food Bucks Texas is coordinated statewide by the Sustainable Food Center and implemented regionally by Texas Health Community Hope. The initiative forms part of Texas Health’s broader strategy to improve public health by addressing root causes such as food insecurity.

Texas Health introduced Double Up Food Bucks to North Texas in 2020 at Fort Worth’s Cowtown Farmers Market. Since then, the program has expanded to include Foodland Markets, Tom Thumb grocery stores, and other locations across the region.

Growth Plans for 2025 and Beyond

Texas Health selects locations for the program using community health assessments, vendor readiness, and funding availability. With the addition of El Rancho Supermercado, the organization is pushing forward with plans to bring more partners on board.

“Each new store we add represents another step toward making healthy food a realistic option for more families,” Dufrene said.

A complete list of participating locations and healthy food access programs is available at Texas Health’s website.